Custom House: Firm behind Dundee development appoints liquidators

A property development firm which planed to turn historic Dundee building Custom House into flats has appointed liquidators.

The Grade A listed Georgian mansion house dates from the 1840s and was originally the base of Dundee Port Authority.

It was previously used as a TV studio and an office building but has been empty since 2008.

Neighbouring Apex Hotels purchased the Dock Street building from Dundee Port Authority in 2014.

But it then sold the site to Dundee-based property developer Alicydon Limited in 2020, saying the hotel market had become saturated.

Alicydon planned to return the building to its former glory. Last year succeeded in obtaining planning permission to convert the historic building into 20 luxury apartments.

It also obtained consent to construct two new buildings, providing a further 29 apartments as well as private parking and landscaped grounds.

However Alicyon has now appointed Ken Pattullo and Kenny Craig of Begbies Traynor were appointed as joint provisional liquidators.

Why is Custom House firm appointing liquidators?

After securing planning permission and commencing the initial stages of the development, cost overruns meant that the company had no option but to cease trading and appoint provisional liquidators.

Alicydon did not employ any staff as all work was subcontracted.

Provisional liquidator Ken Pattullo of Begbies Traynor, said: “With its central location next to City Quay and close to V&A Dundee and HMS Unicorn, the restoration of Custom House is at the heart of the city’s regeneration plan.

“We are currently in the process of assessing the site before marketing the development and are confident that a new owner will quickly be found for one of Dundee’s most iconic landmark buildings.”

Work at Custom House

JM Architects in Edinburgh were hired to draw up the development plans.

These included seeing a single storey 1930s extension being demolished with the frontage retained as part of the new-builds.

Following the application’s approval, the property went up for sale via real estate company Savills in May 2021 but was subsequently taken off the market.

In October last year JM Architects announced work was to begin on the roof and windows. The building is currently covered in scaffolding.