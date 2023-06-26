Custom House: Firm behind Dundee development appoints liquidators

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Custom House: Firm behind Dundee development appoints liquidators

Planning permission had been obtained to transform the 1840s building into 20 luxury apartments.

By Rob McLaren
Dundee Custom House on Dock Street.
Dundee Custom House on Dock Street. Image: Savills.

A property development firm which planed to turn historic Dundee building Custom House into flats has appointed liquidators.

The Grade A listed Georgian mansion house dates from the 1840s and was originally the base of Dundee Port Authority.

It was previously used as a TV studio and an office building but has been empty since 2008.

Neighbouring Apex Hotels purchased the Dock Street building from Dundee Port Authority in 2014.

But it then sold the site to Dundee-based property developer Alicydon Limited in 2020, saying the hotel market had become saturated.

Alicydon planned to return the building to its former glory. Last year succeeded in obtaining planning permission to convert the historic building into 20 luxury apartments.

It also obtained consent to construct two new buildings, providing a further 29 apartments as well as private parking and landscaped grounds.

However Alicyon has now appointed Ken Pattullo and Kenny Craig of Begbies Traynor were appointed as joint provisional liquidators.

Why is Custom House firm appointing liquidators?

After securing planning permission and commencing the initial stages of the development, cost overruns meant that the company had no option but to cease trading and appoint provisional liquidators.

Alicydon did not employ any staff as all work was subcontracted.

The grand entrance to Custom House. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

Provisional liquidator Ken Pattullo of Begbies Traynor, said: “With its central location next to City Quay and close to V&A Dundee and HMS Unicorn, the restoration of Custom House is at the heart of the city’s regeneration plan.

“We are currently in the process of assessing the site before marketing the development and are confident that a new owner will quickly be found for one of Dundee’s most iconic landmark buildings.”

Work at Custom House

JM Architects in Edinburgh were hired to draw up the development plans.

These included seeing a single storey 1930s extension being demolished with the frontage retained as part of the new-builds.

Artist impressions of proposed new building as part of Dundee Custom House plans. Image: Savills.

Following the application’s approval, the property went up for sale via real estate company Savills in May 2021 but was subsequently taken off the market.

In October last year JM Architects announced work was to begin on the roof and windows. The building is currently covered in scaffolding.

