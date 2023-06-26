Dundee pensioner left without bank card for nearly a month after Royal Mail ‘blunder’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Dundee pensioner left without bank card for nearly a month after Royal Mail ‘blunder’

David Ferguson has been forced to travel into the city centre every week to manually withdraw cash.

By James Simpson
David Ferguson with his arms crossed
David Ferguson has yet to receive his replacement bank card. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

A Dundee pensioner says he has been left without a bank card for nearly a month – blaming a “blunder” by Royal Mail.

David Ferguson, who lives on Pentland Crescent near Balgay Park, has been forced to travel into the city centre every week to withdraw cash manually from his Royal Bank of Scotland account.

The 67-year-old claims RBS has tried to send a new card three times in the post after his old one expired.

But he has yet to receive the replacement card – amid claims Royal Mail told RBS he no longer lives at the address, where he has stayed for nearly 30 years.

Dundee bank card post issues ‘a fiasco’

The retired joiner said: “There have been issues with our mail for quite some time now, but the bank card fiasco is incredible.

“I went into the bank to use the ATM, to discover my card had expired – this happened nearly a month ago.

“The branch teller advised me Royal Mail informed them I no longer lived at the address, hence why I hadn’t received a new card.

“I’ve stayed there for nearly 30 years so I was a bit perplexed by this news.

RBS apologised and ordered a new card to be sent out to me but no cards have appeared – despite them sending three cards.

“We hardly get any mail now – even when we do get letters they are going to the completely wrong addresses.

An RBS sign on a bank in Dundee
David has been visiting the main RBS branch in Dundee city centre.

“This issue with the bank card is just a total blunder.

“Given a number of local bank branches are closed I’m having to travel into town to withdraw money to make sure I have enough for the week.

Residents in other parts of Dundee have reported post problems in recent months, with Royal Mail previously blaming “resourcing issues” at its Dundee East delivery office.

David said: “Over recent months we’ve had other issues. My wife also missed appointments for Ninewells Hospital that were sent by post.

“When I spoke to someone at Royal Mail, they told me parcels were being prioritised over letters.”

Royal Mail and RBS working to sort bank card issue

Royal Mail has previously denied prioritising parcels over regular post.

A spokesman for Royal Mail said: “Hearing the concerns of anyone who has experienced delays or issues with their post is highly important to us.

“We will be actively engaging with the resident and will work to understand and address the issues he has raised.”

A Royal Bank of Scotland spokesman said: “We are putting in place arrangements so that Mr Ferguson can collect his card from his local branch.”

