Dundee pensioner left without bank card for nearly a month after Royal Mail ‘blunder’

A Dundee pensioner says he has been left without a bank card for nearly a month – blaming a “blunder” by Royal Mail.

David Ferguson, who lives on Pentland Crescent near Balgay Park, has been forced to travel into the city centre every week to withdraw cash manually from his Royal Bank of Scotland account.

The 67-year-old claims RBS has tried to send a new card three times in the post after his old one expired.

But he has yet to receive the replacement card – amid claims Royal Mail told RBS he no longer lives at the address, where he has stayed for nearly 30 years.

Dundee bank card post issues ‘a fiasco’

The retired joiner said: “There have been issues with our mail for quite some time now, but the bank card fiasco is incredible.

“I went into the bank to use the ATM, to discover my card had expired – this happened nearly a month ago.

“The branch teller advised me Royal Mail informed them I no longer lived at the address, hence why I hadn’t received a new card.

“I’ve stayed there for nearly 30 years so I was a bit perplexed by this news.

“RBS apologised and ordered a new card to be sent out to me but no cards have appeared – despite them sending three cards.

“We hardly get any mail now – even when we do get letters they are going to the completely wrong addresses.

“This issue with the bank card is just a total blunder.

“Given a number of local bank branches are closed I’m having to travel into town to withdraw money to make sure I have enough for the week.

Residents in other parts of Dundee have reported post problems in recent months, with Royal Mail previously blaming “resourcing issues” at its Dundee East delivery office.

David said: “Over recent months we’ve had other issues. My wife also missed appointments for Ninewells Hospital that were sent by post.

“When I spoke to someone at Royal Mail, they told me parcels were being prioritised over letters.”

Royal Mail and RBS working to sort bank card issue

Royal Mail has previously denied prioritising parcels over regular post.

A spokesman for Royal Mail said: “Hearing the concerns of anyone who has experienced delays or issues with their post is highly important to us.

“We will be actively engaging with the resident and will work to understand and address the issues he has raised.”

A Royal Bank of Scotland spokesman said: “We are putting in place arrangements so that Mr Ferguson can collect his card from his local branch.”