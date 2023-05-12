Royal Mail apologises over more post delays in east of Dundee

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Royal Mail has apologised over more delays to post deliveries in the east of Dundee.

Residents living in areas including Broughty Ferry say they are missing hospital appointments and other important information as letters are not being delivered on time.

The postal firm is blaming a lack of staff.

The problems first emerged more than a month ago when people living in Mid Craigie complained they had not received post for more than a week.

Speaking about the latest delays, Broughty Ferry resident Joyce Devlin said: “I was aware I hadn’t had any mail for some time.

‘Important’ letters delayed

“I was waiting for important letters from the bank and lawyers which never came.

“When they eventually arrived they were out of date, causing issues.

“I also receive a lot of appointment letters from Ninewells so that is a concern for me – that these might not be delivered and I miss appointments.

“It’s plain ridiculous that they don’t seem to have enough posties to cover the area.”

Other residents have reported similar problems on social media.

One said the issue had been going on since mid-March, while another reported problems persisting in Mid Craigie.

Will Dawson, a councillor for the East End ward, is calling for urgent action.

He said: “I am hearing reports from local residents about a severe lack of postal deliveries in the East End ward.

“I also know from personal experience that the mail delivery is currently sporadic with up to two weeks between deliveries.

“Royal Mail needs to resolve this sooner than later, as this is causing real issues in regards to appointments/bills etc, and could be causing people to miss crucial appointments or even find they lose money due to late payment fees.

“It is simply unacceptable that resident in the East End and areas served by the Dundee East office are receiving this kind of service. ”

Mr Dawson added he is keen to stress the fault does not lie with post workers themselves.

Royal Mail statement on Dundee post delays

A Royal Mail spokesperson said: “We are sorry some customers have experienced delays in Dundee East.

“This is an important issue, and when delays happen, every effort is made to ensure post is delivered and the reasons behind the delays are addressed.

“The service in the area has recently been impacted by resourcing issues.

“A recruitment process is under way, which will meet demand going forward, and in the short-term, agency staff have been brought on board.

“Our posties in the area are making deliveries six days a week when there is mail to be delivered.

“If a customer experiences a delay, we will prioritise their route the next day to ensure no one experiences a delay of more than one day.”