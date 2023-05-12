Dundee United fans set to smash post-pandemic home support record as ticket sales for Ross County showdown top 11,000

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee United are set for their biggest home support since the pandemic lockout when Ross County visit on Saturday.

The Tangerines have shifted more than 11,000 tickets for the relegation six-pointer after slashing prices to £10 per adult and £5 for a concession.

All seats in the Eddie Thompson, George Fox and Carling West Stand (Shed) were snapped up by Wednesday, prompting club chiefs to open section B of the Jerry Kerr Stand to meet continuing demand.

Since crowds flocked back to stadiums in 2021/22, United have registered attendances north of 12,000 for encounters against Celtic, Rangers and Dundee.

However, all of those fixtures were swelled by bumper away numbers.

By sharp contrast, County will be backed by a comparatively modest following, with around 300 tickets sold as of Friday morning.

Around 97% of the crowd — which could be in the region of 11,500 — will be home fans.

Dundee United at Tannadice: Highest post-pandemic attendances

19/09/21: Dundee, 12,806

08/01/23 Rangers, 12,599

29/01/23 Celtic 12,448

13/05/23: Ross County, estimated 11,500

28/08/22 Celtic, 11,087

04/03/23: Aberdeen, 11,048

08/10/22: Aberdeen,11,010

20/11/21 Aberdeen, 10,500

09/04/22 Dundee, 10,307

5/08/22: AZ Alkmaar, 10,181

Exceptional

United boss Jim Goodwin said: “Playing in front of a full house will be fantastic. The club have done well with the incentive to get as many supporters in as possible.

“The support the fans have given has been exceptional. They have stuck with us; they have backed us; they have rallied around the team.

“I think they can see a team that is determined to do as much as we can to stay in the league.”