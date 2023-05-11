Major Dylan Levitt injury update as Dundee United comeback date is earmarked

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee United star Dylan Levitt is expected to make his long awaited return to full training next week.

And the Wales international could come into contention for the match day squad when the Tangerines travel to face Livingston next Saturday.

Levitt, 22, has been absent since March 4 when he suffered knee ligament damage in Jim Goodwin’s first fixture as manager; a 3-1 home defeat against Aberdeen.

At one point, the damage appeared likely to rule him out for the remainder of the campaign. However, the classy midfielder is making a steady recovery and could yet play a part in the Terrors’ survival bid.

Saturday’s visit of Ross County will come too early for Levitt — but he will step up his fitness bid next week.

“Dylan Levitt is getting closer,” confirmed Goodwin. “Without jinxing it, we’ll hopefully have him back available prior to Livi.

“He’s out doing stuff with the medical team at the moment. He’s striking a ball again and, although he’s not quite flat out, I’d hope we can get him back involved with the group at the beginning of next week; Monday or Tuesday.

“Then we’ll work towards the end of the week for full contact.

“He’s champing at the bit to be involved. Dylan was incredible last season — one of the best young players in the league — and unfortunately this year hasn’t quite gone in the same way.

“But he is determined to get back in and show what a good player he is.”

Game-changer

Despite an underwhelming campaign — particularly by his own standards, in comparison to last term — Levitt still boasts five goals and three assists in 28 outings. He remains a potential game-changer.

While Goodwin will not throw Levitt straight back into action, he is buoyed by the prospect of strengthening a thin area of his squad.

“Similar to (Glenn) Middleton, he’ll not be anywhere near fit enough to start a game, but it’ll be good to have him as an option,” continued Goodwin.

“He’s comfortable on the ball, brave in tight areas and has a great range of passing. He can play deeper or more advanced.

“That midfield area is somewhere we are a little bit light on numbers. We have McGrath, Harkes and Sibbald, who have played since I came in. But Arnaud Djoum is probably the only other recognised (central) midfielder in the squad with experience.

“It’ll be good to have Dylan back in contention.”