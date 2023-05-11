Dundee United stars ‘desperate to make amends’ as personal pride factor plays into Ross County crunch

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Jim Goodwin believes Dundee United’s disastrous last outing against Ross County will be a motivating factor on Saturday.

While the Tangerines are not short of incentive for a bona fide relegation six-pointer in front of a packed Tannadice, United’s prior showdown against the Highlanders looms large in the memory.

It will be a chance to restore some personal pride for the guys who were involved

The 4-0 defeat in Dingwall in February was a low point of a tumultuous campaign and ultimately cost Liam Fox his job.

Sporting director Tony Asghar also walked away in the aftermath of a damaging afternoon.

“We need to make sure that performance doesn’t happen again,” said Goodwin. “To be fair to the players, I think we have improved dramatically since then.

“But it will be a chance to restore some personal pride for the guys who were involved up there.

“They will be desperate to make amends.

He added: “We will remind the players what Ross County are capable of by mentioning that game. That day, they (County) showed they are a very good team when they want to be.”

County are currently rock-bottom of the Premiership but have closed the gap to Kilmarnock and United to a single point following a comfortable 2-0 triumph over Livingston.

That came as no shock to Goodwin.

“I wasn’t surprised to see County bounce back last weekend because Malky (Mackay) is a very good manager who has signed good players,” praised Goodwin.

“He has recruited well from down south, using his contacts in England.

“He’s someone I have a lot of respect for; a really good, experienced manager who did a fantastic job there last season.”