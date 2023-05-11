East Fife manager Greig McDonald sets out what is needed versus Clyde ahead of League One playoff second leg

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

East Fife manager Greig McDonald sets out what is needed versus Clyde ahead of League One playoff second leg

The Fifers go into Friday's second leg looking to overturn a 1-0 deficit.

By Craig Cairns
Greig McDonald was pleased with his side's efforts on Tuesday. Image: SNS.
Greig McDonald was pleased with his side's efforts on Tuesday. Image: SNS.

Greig McDonald said he wasn’t too discouraged with the performance of his team in Tuesday night’s 1-0 defeat to Clyde.

The East Fife boss was largely happy with the display but said his side lacked a killer instinct.

They played some good football in the League One playoff first leg at MGM Timber Bayview – settled on the night by Martin Rennie’s goal.

The Bully Wee striker capitalised on an error to give his side the advantage.

It leaves things finely poised going into Friday’s return leg and McDonald takes confidence from his side’s form since around the turn of the year.

The Fifers qualified for the League One playoffs in fourth place after a run of seven wins and three draws from 10 defeats.

All to play for

“We don’t have to win it in the first five minutes on Friday night, but if we can play like we played on Tuesday and have a little bit more cutting edge about us, then we can cause problems,” he said.

“There’s been other weeks recently where we have had that cutting edge – so I’m not too worried at all.

“I just want the lads to go and give another good account of themselves – to maybe take a few more chances in and around the box, look to shoot a bit more and maybe get a few more bodies in the box to help Scotty [Scott Shepherd].

East Fife manager Greig McDonald. Image: SNS.

“If we can do that we can cause Clyde problems – but Clyde have got a threat as well.

It’s all to play for.”

Bumps and bruises

East Fife’s home form had improved going into Tuesday night’s defeat but they have been one of the best League Two sides on the road throughout the campaign.

A few players picked up a few bumps and bruises but should recover in time for the trip to the ZLX Stadium, but McDonald knows that either way he has a strong group of players to select from.

“There’s a couple of players who we’ll assess,” he said.

“We’ve got a big squad, so we can make changes – and we might do that anyway to freshen it up.

East Fife’s Stewart Murdoch turns Clyde’s Liam Scullion. Image: SNS.

“What I’ve said to the guys is we’ve seen Clyde now and they’ve seen you and it’s quite simple what you need to do.

“Our away form is excellent and has been all season, so that doesn’t hold any fears for us.”

