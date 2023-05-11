Kirkcaldy school targeted again after ‘constant’ break-ins

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Police are investigating an early morning break-in at a Kirkcaldy school that has been “constantly” targeted by thieves.

Patthead Primary School on Cairns Street West was broken into just after midnight on Thursday.

Locals say the school has been hit several times already this year.

In January, The Courier reported how thieves made off with more than £2,000 worth of Chromebooks and laptops meant for pupils and staff.

The Chromebooks had been previously been bought using cash given to the school by the Scottish Government to help disadvantaged children.

Officers are continuing to investigate if anything was taken in the latest break-in.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “We received a report of a break-in to a premises on Cairns Street West, Kirkcaldy, around 12.05am on Thursday.

“Inquiries are at an early stage and ongoing.”

Parents with children at the school have taken to social media to express their concerns about the frequent break-ins, with one saying she believes it has happened about half-a-dozen times.

Posting on Fife Jammer Locations, the parent wrote: “This is about the sixth time this has happened.

‘It’s shocking that it’s constantly happening’

“My son is in primary three and it’s been his class constantly. The windows have been boarded up for months.

“It’s shocking (that) it’s constantly happening.”

Another posted: “The school has been a target for months now.

“My wee one’s class has no windows because they’ve smashed them all to get in.

“We couldn’t even see her books at parents evening because they were covered with glass and had to be binned.”

Jillian Mellis, the school’s headteacher added: “Despite measures to increase security at Pathhead, I’m saddened that our school has been targeted again.

“As well as broken windows, computers have been stolen.

“This incident has had a direct impact on our school community. Learning has been disrupted by the loss of equipment and the damage to the school, which will take time to replace and repair.

“I’d urge anyone who has any information about this to contact Police Scotland by calling 101”