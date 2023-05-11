Kirkcaldy school targeted again after ‘constant’ break-ins

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Kirkcaldy school targeted again after ‘constant’ break-ins

Police are investigating the latest incident at Pathhead Primary School on Thursday.

By Laura Devlin
Boarded-up windows from a previous break-in at Patthead Primary School in Kirkcaldy
Boarded-up windows from a previous break-in at Pathhead Primary School in Kirkcaldy. Image: Fife Jammer Locations/Facebook

Police are investigating an early morning break-in at a Kirkcaldy school that has been “constantly” targeted by thieves.

Patthead Primary School on Cairns Street West was broken into just after midnight on Thursday.

Locals say the school has been hit several times already this year.

In January, The Courier reported how thieves made off with more than £2,000 worth of Chromebooks and laptops meant for pupils and staff.

The Chromebooks had been previously been bought using cash given to the school by the Scottish Government to help disadvantaged children.

General view of Pathhead Primary School
Pathhead Primary School in Kirkcaldy. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Officers are continuing to investigate if anything was taken in the latest break-in.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “We received a report of a break-in to a premises on Cairns Street West, Kirkcaldy, around 12.05am on Thursday.

“Inquiries are at an early stage and ongoing.”

Parents with children at the school have taken to social media to express their concerns about the frequent break-ins, with one saying she believes it has happened about half-a-dozen times.

Posting on Fife Jammer Locations, the parent wrote: “This is about the sixth time this has happened.

‘It’s shocking that it’s constantly happening’

“My son is in primary three and it’s been his class constantly. The windows have been boarded up for months.

“It’s shocking (that) it’s constantly happening.”

Another posted: “The school has been a target for months now.

“My wee one’s class has no windows because they’ve smashed them all to get in.

“We couldn’t even see her books at parents evening because they were covered with glass and had to be binned.”

Jillian Mellis, the school’s headteacher added: “Despite measures to increase security at Pathhead, I’m saddened that our school has been targeted again.

“As well as broken windows, computers have been stolen.

“This incident has had a direct impact on our school community.  Learning has been disrupted by the loss of equipment and the damage to the school, which will take time to replace and repair.

“I’d urge anyone who has any information about this to contact Police Scotland by calling 101”

