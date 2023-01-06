Laptops and Chromebooks stolen in Kirkcaldy school break-in

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Equipment including laptops and Chromebooks have been stolen from Pathhead Primary School following a break-in on Thursday night.

Thieves broke into the Kirkcaldy school at around 8pm before making off with two teachers’ laptops and five Chromebooks meant for pupils.

It is estimated the total cost of the equipment is around £2,500.

The Chromebooks had been previously been purchased using cash given to the school by the Scottish Government to help disadvantaged children.

The break-in happened on first day pupils were back at school following the Christmas holiday.

Headteacher ‘shocked’ by break-in at Pathhead school

Jillian Mellis, headteacher at Pathhead, said the school community is shocked and disappointed at the news of the break-in and urged the public to help the investigation.

She said: “This is a real blow to the school as expensive equipment has been stolen.

“Police are investigating and I would urge anyone with any information to get in touch with them.”

Parents were notified of the break-in via a message sent out by the school on Friday morning, which also thanked them for their support.

Councillors Rod Cavanagh and Nicola Patrick, who both represent the Kirkcaldy East ward where Pathhead Primary sits, described the break-in as “despicable”.

They said in a joint statement: “This is a despicable crime depriving pupils and the school of much needed IT equipment which has been funded directly from the pupil equity fund.

“This equipment is of no use outwith the school setting and is a completely wanton and senseless theft.”

Pathhead Primary school was given more than £200,000 in pupil equity funding in the 2021/22 academic year.

Inquiries ongoing

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were called around 9.20am on Friday to a report of a housebreaking in the Cairns Street West area of Kirkcaldy that happened overnight.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”