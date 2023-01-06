Laptops and Chromebooks stolen in Kirkcaldy school break-in

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Fife

Laptops and Chromebooks stolen in Kirkcaldy school break-in

By Laura Devlin
January 6 2023, 2.05pm
Pathhead Primary School. Image: Google Maps
Pathhead Primary School. Image: Google Maps

Equipment including laptops and Chromebooks have been stolen from Pathhead Primary School following a break-in on Thursday night.

Thieves broke into the Kirkcaldy school at around 8pm before making off with two teachers’ laptops and five Chromebooks meant for pupils.

It is estimated the total cost of the equipment is around £2,500.

The Chromebooks had been previously been purchased using cash given to the school by the Scottish Government to help disadvantaged children.

The break-in happened on first day pupils were back at school following the Christmas holiday.

Headteacher ‘shocked’ by break-in at Pathhead school

Jillian Mellis, headteacher at Pathhead, said the school community is shocked and disappointed at the news of the break-in and urged the public to help the investigation.

She said: “This is a real blow to the school as expensive equipment has been stolen.

“Police are investigating and I would urge anyone with any information to get in touch with them.”

Parents were notified of the break-in via a message sent out by the school on Friday morning, which also thanked them for their support.

Councillors Rod Cavanagh and Nicola Patrick, who both represent the Kirkcaldy East ward where Pathhead Primary sits, described the break-in as “despicable”.

Councillors Nicola Patrick and Rod Cavanagh at the school. Image: Rod Cavanagh

They said in a joint statement: “This is a despicable crime depriving pupils and the school of much needed IT equipment which has been funded directly from the pupil equity fund.

“This equipment is of no use outwith the school setting and is a completely wanton and senseless theft.”

Pathhead Primary school was given more than £200,000 in pupil equity funding in the 2021/22 academic year. 

Inquiries ongoing

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were called around 9.20am on Friday to a report of a housebreaking in the Cairns Street West area of Kirkcaldy that happened overnight.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”

Editor's Picks

Most Commented