Declan Glass makes Cove Rangers loan switch as Dundee United farm out 5 youngsters

Declan Glass is going on his second loan spell this season with Dundee United announcing five youngsters will be farmed out for experience.

Glass will join Cove Rangers until the end of the season with Kai Fotheringham remaining at Stirling Albion.

Fotheringham will be joined by Tannadice team-mate Flynn Duffy at the League Two promotion challengers with Forfar snapping up defender Adam Hutchinson.

Dundee United B star Jacob Comerford has also had his loan spell at Lowland League side Cumbernauld Colts extended until May.

Midfielder Glass picked up an FAI Cup winners’ medal during a short spell at Derry City.

It’s the second time he has played for Cove, having previously scoring seven goals in 21 games during a spell in 2019-20.

Glass missed a year of football with a serious knee injury but is now back to full fitness.

“It’s great to be back,” Glass told Cove Rangers website after becoming Paul Hartley’s first signing.

“This has been a special place for me and, as soon as I got the call, I had no doubts.

“Hopefully I’m over the injuries now and it’ll be good to get back into that regular flow of playing games.

“That’s what I need at this stage of my career.

“I’ve been doing everything I can in terms of fitness, doing rehab, working with sports scientists.

“I just want to kickstart 2023 in the best possible way. It felt good being back out on the pitch training last night.

“It felt as if I’ve never been away.”

Fotheringham has also impressed during his time at Stirling, with five goals in 15 games.

Duffy spent last season on loan at Peterhead while Hutchinson was recently with Montrose.

Only injury prevented Hutchinson from featuring more regularly with the Links Park side.

And he will now have the opportunity to impress at Angus rivals Forfar. Comerford is a United academy graduate.