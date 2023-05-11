Accountancy firm creates 20 jobs as it opens new Dundee offices

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Accountancy and advisory firm Condies will create up to 20 new jobs after opening new Dundee offices at City Quay.

The firm’s new office is equipped with the latest technology and infrastructure.

The move is part of Condies’ commitment to continuously improve its services and enhance its reach to more clients.

Its launch of the new office in Dundee is another step forward in achieving its mission.

Client director Graham Parker said: “We are excited to announce the launch of our new office in Dundee.

“Our goal is to provide our clients with the best possible experience. This new location will allow us to better serve our clients in the region.

“With the new office, we aim to grow our fees by 20% and strengthen our position as a leading firm in Scotland.”

Condies, which also has offices in Edinburgh and Dunfermline, hopes its Dundee offices will provide clients with easy access to the firm’s team of experts.

It should, the firm said, offer a comfortable and welcoming atmosphere for all their accountancy needs.