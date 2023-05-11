Luxury £3.75m Gleneagles house has leisure suite, cinema, bar, golf simulator room and hot tub

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

An exceptionally luxurious house overlooking Gleneagles’ Queens Course has gone on sale for £3.75 million.

Tantallon Lodge was built in 2012 to an incredibly high standard. With more than 1,000 square metres of floor space it’s 10 times the size of an average three-bedroom house.

Despite only being built just over a decade ago, it has recently been overhauled with a suite of home technology features.

There’s a home cinema system and integrated Sonos sound system. Lighting is controlled by a smart Lutron system. There is underfloor heating, air conditioning and mechanical ventilation.

A fleet of iPads are located all over the home, each with its own magnetic docking system to keep it charged. There are automatic gates and a CCTV system. And there’s a Grizzly Bear hot tub complete with music streaming.

Superb living spaces

An enormous open plan living/kitchen/dining room is at the heart of Tantallon Lodge. It shares a double sided wood burner with an adjacent sitting room. A movie room has an integrated cinema system and blackout blinds.

There are two studies on the ground floor, and a basement level has a wine cellar with vaulted brick walls.

The ground floor also houses the leisure suite, which comes complete with steam room, shower room and changing room.

On the first floor there’s a magnificent entertainment room. A double height ceiling with timber beams, double-width log burning stone and a full wall of glass make it a space that will impress any visitor.

A galleried balcony overlooks this room and there’s a stone topped bar for entertaining guests.

A south-facing balcony takes full advantage of views across the third fairway of the Queens Course.

The main bedroom also has a vaulted ceiling and a balcony, as well as two dressing rooms and a luxury bathroom.

Upper floor

The second floor has a peaceful snug with its own balcony and log burning fire. There are two more double bedrooms on this floor as well as an IT room to control all the technology in the house.

All told, Tantallon Lodge has seven bedrooms, eight bathrooms and seven reception rooms.

A separate apartment is accessed from the front courtyard and is designed to accommodate guests or staff.

The landscaped gardens stretch to two thirds of an acre and wrap around the house. A terrace provides plenty of outdoor space for summer days and there’s a hot tub to soak in all year round. A stand of pine trees separate the garden from the golf course.

A detached triple garage has an external staircase to a golf simulator room above. This has a True Golf system with screen and projector that allows people to virtually play a range of golf courses – including, of course, Gleneagles itself.

Tantallon Lodge, Gleneagles is on sale with Savills for offers over £3,750,000.