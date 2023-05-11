Luxury £3.75m Gleneagles house has leisure suite, cinema, bar, golf simulator room and hot tub

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Property

Luxury £3.75m Gleneagles house has leisure suite, cinema, bar, golf simulator room and hot tub

Tantallon Lodge sits within the exclusive Gleneagles Village and overlooks the third fairway of the famous Queens Course.

By Jack McKeown
Tantallon Lodge has seven bedrooms and seven reception rooms. Image: Savills
Tantallon Lodge has seven bedrooms and seven reception rooms. Image: Savills

An exceptionally luxurious house overlooking Gleneagles’ Queens Course has gone on sale for £3.75 million.

Tantallon Lodge was built in 2012 to an incredibly high standard. With more than 1,000 square metres of floor space it’s 10 times the size of an average three-bedroom house.

Despite only being built just over a decade ago, it has recently been overhauled with a suite of home technology features.

Tantallon Lodge overlooks the third fairway of Gleneagles’ Queens Course. Image: Savills.

There’s a home cinema system and integrated Sonos sound system. Lighting is controlled by a smart Lutron system. There is underfloor heating, air conditioning and mechanical ventilation.

A fleet of iPads are located all over the home, each with its own magnetic docking system to keep it charged. There are automatic gates and a CCTV system. And there’s a Grizzly Bear hot tub complete with music streaming.

Superb living spaces

An enormous open plan living/kitchen/dining room is at the heart of Tantallon Lodge. It shares a double sided wood burner with an adjacent sitting room. A movie room has an integrated cinema system and blackout blinds.

There are vaulted ceilings with exposed beams. Image: Savills.

There are two studies on the ground floor, and a basement level has a wine cellar with vaulted brick walls.

The ground floor also houses the leisure suite, which comes complete with steam room, shower room and changing room.

There’s a fully equipped leisure suite. Image: Savills.

On the first floor there’s a magnificent entertainment room. A double height ceiling with timber beams, double-width log burning stone and a full wall of glass make it a space that will impress any visitor.

A galleried balcony overlooks this room and there’s a stone topped bar for entertaining guests.

The cinema room is state of the art. Image: Savills.

A south-facing balcony takes full advantage of views across the third fairway of the Queens Course.

The main bedroom also has a vaulted ceiling and a balcony, as well as two dressing rooms and a luxury bathroom.

Upper floor

The second floor has a peaceful snug with its own balcony and log burning fire. There are two more double bedrooms on this floor as well as an IT room to control all the technology in the house.

Tantallon Lodge has more than 1,000sqm of living space. Image: Savills.

All told, Tantallon Lodge has seven bedrooms, eight bathrooms and seven reception rooms.

A separate apartment is accessed from the front courtyard and is designed to accommodate guests or staff.

There’s a hot tub and two-thirds of an acre of grounds. Image: Savills.

The landscaped gardens stretch to two thirds of an acre and wrap around the house. A terrace provides plenty of outdoor space for summer days and there’s a hot tub to soak in all year round. A stand of pine trees separate the garden from the golf course.

A detached triple garage has an external staircase to a golf simulator room above. This has a True Golf system with screen and projector that allows people to virtually play a range of golf courses – including, of course, Gleneagles itself.

Tantallon Lodge overlooks the Queens Course. Image: Savills.

Tantallon Lodge, Gleneagles is on sale with Savills for offers over £3,750,000.

