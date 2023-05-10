Alan Trouten confident East Fife can get a result with ‘a wee bit more pressure on Clyde’

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Midfielder Alan Trouten said East Fife will go into Friday night’s League One playoff second leg versus Clyde in a confident mood.

The Fifers trail 1-0 after Martin Rennie scored the only goal of the game in Tuesday’s first leg at MGM Timber Bayview.

Greig McDonald’s side have been in good form since the turn of the year and even though the final ball was missing versus Clyde, they played some good football.

Now playing at the base of the midfield alongside Conor McManus, Trouten was involved in a lot of East Fife’s good play.

The 37-year-old backs his side to build on that going into the return fixture at the ZLX Stadium.

‘It’s 1-0’

“I don’t think either team would have thought they could win it on Tuesday,” said Trouten.

“You can definitely lose it in the first leg, but I don’t think you can win it.

“We go there with confidence. We’ve lost a game of football, it’s 1-0.

“We know we’ve got goals in the team, so we go there on Friday confident.”

After Tuesday’s defeat, East Fife boss McDonald was encouraged by the performance and said the game was decided on one error – when Cameron Salkeld robbed Stewart Murdoch and fed Rennie.

But Trouten believes there is still more pressure on the League One side going into Friday night.

Pressure on both sides

“When you play football there’s always pressure on you,” he said.

“You put pressure on yourself – you put pressure in yourself to perform, you put pressure on yourself to win games.

“I think there is a wee bit more pressure on Clyde because they know that if they lose they’re down. If we lose, we’re still in the same league.

“But our ambition at the start of the season was to get out this league, so we’ll put our own pressure on ourselves on Friday night and we’ll go there to win.”