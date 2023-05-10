Alan Trouten confident East Fife can get a result with ‘a wee bit more pressure on Clyde’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Alan Trouten confident East Fife can get a result with ‘a wee bit more pressure on Clyde’

The Fifers are 1-0 down going into the return leg of the League One playoff.

By Craig Cairns
East Fife's Alan Trouten said nothing has been decided in the first leg. Image: SNS.
East Fife's Alan Trouten said nothing has been decided in the first leg. Image: SNS.

Midfielder Alan Trouten said East Fife will go into Friday night’s League One playoff second leg versus Clyde in a confident mood.

The Fifers trail 1-0 after Martin Rennie scored the only goal of the game in Tuesday’s first leg at MGM Timber Bayview.

Greig McDonald’s side have been in good form since the turn of the year and even though the final ball was missing versus Clyde, they played some good football.

East Fife manager Greig McDonald. Image: SNS.

Now playing at the base of the midfield alongside Conor McManus, Trouten was involved in a lot of East Fife’s good play.

The 37-year-old backs his side to build on that going into the return fixture at the ZLX Stadium.

‘It’s 1-0’

“I don’t think either team would have thought they could win it on Tuesday,” said Trouten.

“You can definitely lose it in the first leg, but I don’t think you can win it.

“We go there with confidence. We’ve lost a game of football, it’s 1-0.

“We know we’ve got goals in the team, so we go there on Friday confident.”

After Tuesday’s defeat, East Fife boss McDonald was encouraged by the performance and said the game was decided on one error – when Cameron Salkeld robbed Stewart Murdoch and fed Rennie.

Clyde’s Martin Rennie scored scores versus East Fife. Image: SNS.

But Trouten believes there is still more pressure on the League One side going into Friday night.

Pressure on both sides

“When you play football there’s always pressure on you,” he said.

“You put pressure on yourself – you put pressure in yourself to perform, you put pressure on yourself to win games.

“I think there is a wee bit more pressure on Clyde because they know that if they lose they’re down. If we lose, we’re still in the same league.

“But our ambition at the start of the season was to get out this league, so we’ll put our own pressure on ourselves on Friday night and we’ll go there to win.”

