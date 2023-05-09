Greig McDonald rues ‘one mistake’ that separates East Fife and Clyde going into League One playoff second leg

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

East Fife manager Greig McDonald was pleased with his side’s performance despite coming up short in front of goal versus Clyde.

The Bully Wee take a Clyde take a 1-0 advantage into the second leg courtesy of Martin Rennie’s second-half strike.

The home side played soon decent football at MGM Timber Bayview but, after working the keeper either side of half-time, struggled to find a killer ball.

McDonald was encouraged by the football his side played and challenged them to be more ruthless for the return leg at the ZLX Stadium.

“It’s the old cliche, but it’s only half-time,” he said. “We found out a few things about Clyde, they probably found out a few things about us.

“I thought in the main we played some really good football, we probably lacked a cutting edge.

“I would have liked us to take a few more shots. We made the keeper work, he had a few good saves.

“We were the better team in terms of possession and one mistake is the difference between the teams.

“Cameron Salkeld has chased down a lose ball – that and a couple of individual mistakes from us in the build-up has led to the goal.

“Nothing really in the game at all. At times we looked like we could hurt Clyde and we need to do more of that on Friday night.”

Clyde boss Jim Duffy got exactly what he expected: a difficult evening in Methil.

“It was a very tough game, both sides had chances,” he said. “Fortunately, we took one of ours.

“These games are always are highly competitive and invariably – although it wasn’t quite the case elsewhere tonight – they’re very tight.”