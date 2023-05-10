Hunt for missing cat ‘taken’ from Dundee home

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Police have issued an appeal for information after a cat was “taken” from a home in Dundee.

Tabby cat Lizie went missing from her home on Court Street, Stobswell, in the early hours of April 28.

The pet was last seen on the day she went missing at the Pitkerro Road opening to Baxter Park – nearly a mile from her home – where she may have been released.

Plea to feed missing cat

Lizie was rehomed from Angus Cat Rescue in 2015 and is microchipped.

Angela Smith, who runs the centre, took to its Facebook page to appeal for help in tracking down Lizie.

She has urged those living in the area to “please feed her” if found.

She said: “Lizie’s been in a loving home for eight years. She did not deserve for this to happen to her.

“She’s still missing so I am urging anyone who knows anything to please get in touch or please have her handed into a veterinary practice.

“We have been in contact with the local veterinary practices to make them aware of this situation.

“We are now desperate to find this wee girl.”

Police appeal

A Police Scotland statement said: “Lizie the cat was taken from Court Street, Dundee and was last seen on April 28 at the Pitkerro Road opening to Baxter Park.

“If there are any sightings or if you have any knowledge of this incident, please contact 101 or Angus Cat Rescue.

“Lizzie’s owner and Police Scotland encourage residents to look for Lizzie, including checking outside bins and sheds. Your co-operation is gratefully received.”