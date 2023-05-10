Dundee United fans to turn Tannadice tangerine after selling out THREE stands for Ross County clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee United fans to turn Tannadice tangerine after selling out THREE stands for Ross County clash

Dundee United could be heading for a bigger crowd than the 10,000-plus that saw them beat AZ Alkmaar in August after a Tannadice ticket frenzy.

By Ewan Smith
Dundee United fans are set to pack out Tannadice. Image: SNS

Dundee United are set to face relegation rivals Ross County in front of a near full house on Saturday after Tannadice ticket sales soared.

United have slashed prices to £10 and £5 for the visit of Ross County.

And they have urged supporters to ‘turn Tannadice tangerine’ for the relegation scrap.

Jim Goodwin’s side can move four points clear of the Dingwall side, with just three games left, if they claim victory on Saturday.

And fans have responded to calls from the club to back them by snapping up all tickets in the Eddie Thompson, George Fox and Carling West Stand (Shed).

That has seen them sell in excess of 10,000 tickets and United have opened up section B of the Jerry Kerr Stand to meet continuing demand.

They could even come close to their biggest Scottish Premiership attendance of the season.

An impressive 12,599 watched United lose 2-0 to Rangers in January.

But that crowd was swelled by a vast Gers support.

Dundee United fans backing Jim Goodwin’s side

This time Tannadice and the iconic Shed end will be painted tangerine on Saturday in the way it was for the first leg 1-0 Europa Conference League win over AZ Alkmaar.

10,181 watched that night and an even bigger home crowd could be there on Saturday.

Vast turnouts have become a feature of recent weeks as United have enjoyed a resurgence under Goodwin.

Dundee United fans have been following their side home and away this term. Image: Stephen Dobson / Shutterstock

The snapped up 2,700 tickets for last weekend’s St Johnstone clash in under an hour.

The club also reported an increase in early bird season ticket renewals.

More than 4,200 signing up for next term in the initial sales period.

