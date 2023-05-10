Dundee United fans to turn Tannadice tangerine after selling out THREE stands for Ross County clash

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee United are set to face relegation rivals Ross County in front of a near full house on Saturday after Tannadice ticket sales soared.

United have slashed prices to £10 and £5 for the visit of Ross County.

And they have urged supporters to ‘turn Tannadice tangerine’ for the relegation scrap.

Jim Goodwin’s side can move four points clear of the Dingwall side, with just three games left, if they claim victory on Saturday.

And fans have responded to calls from the club to back them by snapping up all tickets in the Eddie Thompson, George Fox and Carling West Stand (Shed).

A 𝐬𝐨𝐥𝐝-𝐨𝐮𝐭 Eddie Thompson, George Fox and @Carling West Stand this Saturday 🧡 🎟️ Tickets in Section B of the Jerry Kerr Stand are now available Don't miss out 👇 | #UTDROS | #DUFC — Dundee United FC (@dundeeunitedfc) May 10, 2023

That has seen them sell in excess of 10,000 tickets and United have opened up section B of the Jerry Kerr Stand to meet continuing demand.

They could even come close to their biggest Scottish Premiership attendance of the season.

An impressive 12,599 watched United lose 2-0 to Rangers in January.

But that crowd was swelled by a vast Gers support.

Dundee United fans backing Jim Goodwin’s side

This time Tannadice and the iconic Shed end will be painted tangerine on Saturday in the way it was for the first leg 1-0 Europa Conference League win over AZ Alkmaar.

10,181 watched that night and an even bigger home crowd could be there on Saturday.

Vast turnouts have become a feature of recent weeks as United have enjoyed a resurgence under Goodwin.

The snapped up 2,700 tickets for last weekend’s St Johnstone clash in under an hour.

The club also reported an increase in early bird season ticket renewals.

More than 4,200 signing up for next term in the initial sales period.