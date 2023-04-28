Dundee United sell out 2,700 allocation for St Johnstone showdown in 1 HOUR

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee United fans have snapped up their entire away allocation for the upcoming Tayside showdown against St Johnstone in just ONE HOUR.

The in-form Tangerines make the short trip to Perth to kick off their post-split fixture list on May 6.

And United will be backed by a boisterous band of 2,700 Arabs.

❌ Away tickets for next Saturday’s #cinchPremiership clash against St Johnstone are now 𝐬𝐨𝐥𝐝 𝐨𝐮𝐭! We’ll see over 2,700 of you at McDiarmid Park – thank you for your incredible support 🧡#STJUTD | #DUFC pic.twitter.com/tvg2yUW3Ag — Dundee United FC (@dundeeunitedfc) April 28, 2023

Tickets went on sale for away supporters on Friday at 10am, sparking a scramble to secure a seat.

And United confirmed that all their briefs had been sold at 11am.

The travelling fans will be housed in the north end of the Main Stand and the North Stand.

Incentive

Should the Terrors emerge victorious, as they did on their last visit to McDiarmid Park on January 2, then they would leapfrog Steven MacLean’s men into ninth place.

The overriding incentive is to go above St Johnstone in the table. Jim Goodwin

Discussing the mouth-watering showdown earlier this week, United boss Jim Goodwin said: “The motivation for us, if we can go and win that, is the achievement of four wins on the spin.

“At the same time, the overriding incentive is to go above St Johnstone in the table.

“I’ve watched plenty of St Johnstone-Dundee United games in the past and there is always a huge travelling support that goes from Dundee to Perth.

“That’ll add to the occasion and the magnitude of the game.”