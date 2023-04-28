Dundee United sell out 2,700 allocation for St Johnstone showdown in 1 HOUR

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee United sell out 2,700 allocation for St Johnstone showdown in 1 HOUR

There will be a superb atmosphere for the Tayside showdown at McDiarmid Park

By Alan Temple
United fans invariably take a bumper following to Perth. Image: SNS
United fans invariably take a bumper following to Perth. Image: SNS

Dundee United fans have snapped up their entire away allocation for the upcoming Tayside showdown against St Johnstone in just ONE HOUR.

The in-form Tangerines make the short trip to Perth to kick off their post-split fixture list on May 6.

And United will be backed by a boisterous band of 2,700 Arabs.

Tickets went on sale for away supporters on Friday at 10am, sparking a scramble to secure a seat.

And United confirmed that all their briefs had been sold at 11am.

The travelling fans will be housed in the north end of the Main Stand and the North Stand.

Incentive

Should the Terrors emerge victorious, as they did on their last visit to McDiarmid Park on January 2, then they would leapfrog Steven MacLean’s men into ninth place.

The overriding incentive is to go above St Johnstone in the table.

Jim Goodwin

Discussing the mouth-watering showdown earlier this week, United boss Jim Goodwin said: “The motivation for us, if we can go and win that, is the achievement of four wins on the spin.

“At the same time, the overriding incentive is to go above St Johnstone in the table.

“I’ve watched plenty of St Johnstone-Dundee United games in the past and there is always a huge travelling support that goes from Dundee to Perth.

“That’ll add to the occasion and the magnitude of the game.”

