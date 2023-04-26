Jim Goodwin reveals message he is drumming home to Dundee United players as Tannadice boss sets sights on St Johnstone

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Jim Goodwin reveals message he is drumming home to Dundee United players as Tannadice boss sets sights on St Johnstone

United have been handed an opportunity to leapfrog St Johnstone immediately after the split

By Alan Temple
Goodwin knows the job is far from done. Image: Shutterstock
Goodwin knows the job is far from done. Image: Shutterstock

Jim Goodwin has told his in-form Dundee United stars that they haven’t achieved ANYTHING yet.

And it is a message the Tannadice boss has vowed to “continually” reinforce until Premiership safety is assured.

The Tangerines have racked up three victories in a row to ascend out of the drop-zone, albeit they are still level on points with 11th-placed Kilmarnock.

With a burgeoning sense of momentum building, four points now separate them and rock-bottom Ross County.

But Goodwin is acutely aware that his job is far from done.

Goodwin following Saturday’s win over Livi. Image: SNS

“The positivity around the place is exactly where we want it to be and, in order for that to remain the case, the team needs to continue to perform,” said Goodwin.

“We need to make sure we don’t drop the standards. That’s the most important thing.

“We have gained a lot of plaudits because of the run we’ve been on lately, but we can’t allow that to go to our heads. That is going to be my message continually between now and the end of the season: that we haven’t achieved anything.

“Yes, we’ve given ourselves a fighting chance, but as soon as you take your eye off the ball, bad things can happen.”

St Johnstone showdown

Nevertheless, the Terrors are now able to tentatively look up the table.

Tuesday’s fixture announcement has raised the tantalising prospect of leapfrogging St Johnstone into ninth place, with the Tayside foes set to cross swords at McDiarmid Park in the first match-day after the split.

“The motivation for us, if we can go and win that, would be the achievement of four wins on the spin,” continued Goodwin. “At the same time, the overriding incentive is to go above St Johnstone in the table.

“I’ve watched plenty of St Johnstone-Dundee United games in the past and there is always a huge travelling support that goes from Dundee to Perth and that’ll add to the occasion and the magnitude of the game.”

Goodwin, right, and MacLean were no strangers as players. Image: SNS

Goodwin is also conscious of the new manager bounce following the appointment of Steven MacLean.

“I watched St Johnstone’s game against Hibs over the weekend and I thought they played very well,” added Goodwin.

They have a new manager; new ideas.

“We all know the impact that can have. We have seen that through the season — the reaction from the Motherwell players, the Aberdeen players, and now at Dundee United.

“I’m pretty sure St Johnstone will be looking for similar.”

Home comforts

United avoided trips to Kilmarnock and Ross County; a potentially crucial factor given they have failed to win at ether venue this season.

Their other games are against Livingston and Motherwell, both on the road.

Goodwin added: “You’d always prefer to have three home games instead of two but, in terms of not having to travel to Dingwall or Kilmarnock, that has to be a bonus — albeit it doesn’t guarantee anything.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Dundee United

Frustration for Anaku. Image: SNS
Dundee United hit by Sadat Anaku injury blow as striker could be absent until…
Tannadice will be rocking for the final home games of the season. Image: SNS
Dundee United post-split Premiership fixtures in full as blockbuster St Johnstone showdown looms large
Goodwin, left, is getting the best out of Fletcher. Image: SNS
Steven Fletcher tipped to light up the Premiership until 2025 as Dundee United star…
Tayside rivals United and Saints will battle it out in the bottom six. Image: SNS
Dundee United and St Johnstone records against bottom-six rivals examined amid frustrating Premiership fixture…
Jim Goodwin has guided United out of the drop-zone. Image: SNS
LEE WILKIE: The Jim Goodwin influence is paying off for Dundee United
Steven Fletcher applauds the fans. Image: SNS
Steven Fletcher backs 'brave' Jim Goodwin for longer Dundee United stay
United players take the fans' acclaim after beating Livingston. Image: SNS
4 Dundee United talking points: A stunning 13-day swing as diligent defender banishes Livingston…
Party time for Stirling. Image: SNS
Dundee United kid Flynn Duffy gets Stirling Albion title party started — as another…
Jamie McGrath celebrates his stunner. Image: SNS
Jim Goodwin offers Jamie McGrath fitness update as Dundee United boss hails the 'Rolls-Royce'…
A celebrating Fletcher. Image: SNS
Dundee United v Livingston verdict: Key moments, star man and player ratings as Tangerines…

Most Read

1
Larry Robb and the injury to his head.
Boy, 7, left with ‘sickening’ head injury after attack in Angus playpark
2
Ian Fiddes as Lindee Wickers. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Tributes paid to ‘talented and beautiful’ Dundee drag queen
3
Courier - Cheryl Peebles - Waid Academy - CR0035004 - Buckhaven - Picture Shows: GV of Levenmouth Academy, to go with article about how school league tables based on Higher pass rates don't tell the whole story, and outlining work going on at schools which traditionally don't do so well in these tables. 21/04/2022 - Kenny Smith/ DCT Media
Fife teacher ‘met pupil at hotel to engage in sexual activity’
4
Treetops has a beautiful oak framed living space
Beautiful Angus village home that’s built to near Passivhaus standard
5
Post Thumbnail
Missing Dundee man traced ‘safe and well’
6
The new Burger King in Cupar.
Burger King and Starbucks included in plans for new Perth Broxden site
4
7
Daniel Tarbet appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Perth plumber loses job over single-metre drink-drive in city centre
8
The Forth Road Bridge.
18-year-old charged after Forth Road Bridge closure
9
Glamis House in Glenrothes. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Crisis-hit Glenrothes care service faces closure after latest scathing inspection report
10
Hamish Fraser used just local buses to get from Montrose to Westminster. Image: Hamish Fraser/Twitter
Angus teen uses just local buses to travel 600 miles to Westminster

More from The Courier

Dundee players Cillian Sheridan, Paul McMullan, Luke McCowan and Jordan McGhee celebrate victory at Ayr. Image: David Young/Shutterstock.
GEORGE CRAN: Nearing D-Day for current Dundee squad - go out on a high…
The images were found on the man's iPhone. Image: Shutterstock.
Arbroath father extorted nude pictures from his own child
Fife mum Linda Simpson has found sea swimming relieves her MS symptoms. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
'I don't have MS in the water': Fife mum Linda reveals how swimming in…
The fire started by the teenager ripped through Lundin Links Hotel, destroying the building.
Boy, 16, in court to admit torching Fife hotel, forcing local evacuations
Two of the e-bikes at Dundee's waterfront in 2020.
What went wrong with Dundee’s e-bikes and who foots the bill?
The pair targeted takeaways, Turkish barbers and a florist in Tayside. Image: DC Thomson.
Dundee addicts raided chip shops, florist and barbers during Christmas run-in
Post Thumbnail
QUIZ: Could you pass an exam? Test yourself with 10 questions posed in National…
Karen, Eoin and Colin Smith enjoy a pint outside at the Bank Bar. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Friends reunited - where did you go for your first drinks as Covid restrictions…
Angus councillors want tougher rules on use of public money after independence campaign row
Gordon Morris has never forgotten his role in the smash-hit The Terror. Image: Clarke Cooper/DC Thomson.
The joy of The Terror - Gordon Morris shares photos and memories as Ridley…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]