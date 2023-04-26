Jim Goodwin reveals message he is drumming home to Dundee United players as Tannadice boss sets sights on St Johnstone

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Jim Goodwin has told his in-form Dundee United stars that they haven’t achieved ANYTHING yet.

And it is a message the Tannadice boss has vowed to “continually” reinforce until Premiership safety is assured.

The Tangerines have racked up three victories in a row to ascend out of the drop-zone, albeit they are still level on points with 11th-placed Kilmarnock.

With a burgeoning sense of momentum building, four points now separate them and rock-bottom Ross County.

But Goodwin is acutely aware that his job is far from done.

“The positivity around the place is exactly where we want it to be and, in order for that to remain the case, the team needs to continue to perform,” said Goodwin.

“We need to make sure we don’t drop the standards. That’s the most important thing.

“We have gained a lot of plaudits because of the run we’ve been on lately, but we can’t allow that to go to our heads. That is going to be my message continually between now and the end of the season: that we haven’t achieved anything.

“Yes, we’ve given ourselves a fighting chance, but as soon as you take your eye off the ball, bad things can happen.”

St Johnstone showdown

Nevertheless, the Terrors are now able to tentatively look up the table.

Tuesday’s fixture announcement has raised the tantalising prospect of leapfrogging St Johnstone into ninth place, with the Tayside foes set to cross swords at McDiarmid Park in the first match-day after the split.

“The motivation for us, if we can go and win that, would be the achievement of four wins on the spin,” continued Goodwin. “At the same time, the overriding incentive is to go above St Johnstone in the table.

“I’ve watched plenty of St Johnstone-Dundee United games in the past and there is always a huge travelling support that goes from Dundee to Perth and that’ll add to the occasion and the magnitude of the game.”

Goodwin is also conscious of the new manager bounce following the appointment of Steven MacLean.

“I watched St Johnstone’s game against Hibs over the weekend and I thought they played very well,” added Goodwin.

“They have a new manager; new ideas.

“We all know the impact that can have. We have seen that through the season — the reaction from the Motherwell players, the Aberdeen players, and now at Dundee United.

“I’m pretty sure St Johnstone will be looking for similar.”

Home comforts

United avoided trips to Kilmarnock and Ross County; a potentially crucial factor given they have failed to win at ether venue this season.

⚔️ St Johnstone showdown to kick off

2️⃣ Bottom two both at home

🚙 The campaign ends in North Lanarkshire 🆕 Dundee United's post-split Premiership fixtures IN FULL and, famous last words, they ain't bad from a #DUFC perspective 👇🏼 @thecouriersport https://t.co/o4ViaQLMK8 — Alan Temple (@alanftemple) April 25, 2023

Their other games are against Livingston and Motherwell, both on the road.

Goodwin added: “You’d always prefer to have three home games instead of two but, in terms of not having to travel to Dingwall or Kilmarnock, that has to be a bonus — albeit it doesn’t guarantee anything.”