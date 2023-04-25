Dundee United hit by Sadat Anaku injury blow as striker could be absent until 2024

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Sadat Anaku is facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines after suffering an achilles injury during Dundee United training.

The Ugandan striker suffered the set-back on Monday and was immediately sent for a scan.

It is feared that Anaku may have suffered a ruptured tendon.

If the worst case scenario is confirmed, then he would be unlikely to play for United again until 2024.

Such severe damage would require surgery and a rehabilitation period totalling around NINE months.

United chiefs are desperately hoping that the injury is not as bad as initially suspected, but are braced for the worst after the initial examination.

Back-up

Despite struggling to hold down a first-team berth at Tannadice this term, Anaku has made 16 appearances and, along with 17-year-old Rory MacLeod, serves as deputy to Steven Fletcher.

He was also called up to the Uganda squad for their March fixtures against Tanzania.

His absence will be somewhat assuaged by the return of Glenn Middleton, who is expected to be in contention for the post-split fixtures.