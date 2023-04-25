Dundee United hit by Sadat Anaku injury blow as striker could be absent until 2024

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee United hit by Sadat Anaku injury blow as striker could be absent until 2024

Should the worst case scenario play out, Anaku could be set for a nine-month absence.

By Alan Temple
Frustration for Anaku. Image: SNS

Sadat Anaku is facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines after suffering an achilles injury during Dundee United training.

The Ugandan striker suffered the set-back on Monday and was immediately sent for a scan.

It is feared that Anaku may have suffered a ruptured tendon.

If the worst case scenario is confirmed, then he would be unlikely to play for United again until 2024.

Such severe damage would require surgery and a rehabilitation period totalling around NINE months.

Anaku has enjoyed a couple of bright cameos this term. Image: SNS

United chiefs are desperately hoping that the injury is not as bad as initially suspected, but are braced for the worst after the initial examination.

Back-up

Despite struggling to hold down a first-team berth at Tannadice this term, Anaku has made 16 appearances and, along with 17-year-old Rory MacLeod, serves as deputy to Steven Fletcher.

He was also called up to the Uganda squad for their March fixtures against Tanzania.

His absence will be somewhat assuaged by the return of Glenn Middleton, who is expected to be in contention for the post-split fixtures.

