Local hero Lucinda Russell targets Perth Festival following Grand National triumph

The Milnathort-based trainer has two horses running on Wednesday at Scone.

By Sean Hamilton
Kinross-shire trainer Lucinda Russell is targeting the opening day of Perth Festival on Wednesday. Image: PA
Kinross-shire trainer Lucinda Russell is targeting the opening day of Perth Festival on Wednesday. Image: PA

Double Grand National-winning Kinross-shire trainer Lucinda Russell has her eye on the feature race on the opening day of the BetVictor Perth Festival.

Based just 20 minutes down the M90, Russell saddles Haute Estime in the £32,500 BetVictor Fair Maid Of Perth Mares’ Chase, to be staged over almost three miles at Perth Racecourse on Wednesday.

“She’s a strapping mare with plenty of scope and she has the perfect physique for jumping fences,” said the Milnathort-based trainer, who recently landed her second National triumph at Aintree with Corach Rambler.

Lucinda Russell poses with her Grand National winner Corach Rambler and partner Peter Scudamore at Arlary Stables. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

“She won a couple of times over hurdles, but chasing was always going to be her game and she stays well too.”

At the head of the market, bookmakers are finding it hard to separate Venetia Williams-trained Pink Legend and Brides Hill, the top-rated runner on a BHA mark of 146, who represents Irish handler Gavin Cromwell.

The day’s other main race is the £23,000 British EBF BetVictor Gold Castle ‘National Hunt’ Novices’ Hurdle, in which Russell saddles progressive Giovinco, who is unbeaten in two starts over timber following wins at Ayr and Carlisle.

‘Strong challenge’

However, there is a strong challenge from south of the border from Makin’yourmindup (Paul Nicholls), Hitching Jacking (Dan Skelton) and Hurricane Bay (Lucy Wadham).

The three-day extravaganza gets underway at the Scone venue with the Heidsieck Monopole ‘Party Has Started’ Maiden Hurdle, with Stuart Crawford-trained Bleu D’enfer looking like the one to beat in the ‘double green’ colours of Simon Munir and Isaac Souede.

Tickets are available for all three days of the BetVictor Perth Festival, April 26-28, at perth-races.co.uk.

