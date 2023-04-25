Award-winning Angus rugby trust seeks new leader to help charity kick on

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Award-winning Angus rugby trust seeks new leader to help charity kick on

Strathmore Community Rugby Trust, based in Forfar, was founded in 2017 by current chairman Stuart Gray and has been an outstanding success.

By Graham Brown
Unified Rugby is one of the trust's success stories. Image: Strathmore Community Rugby Trust
Unified Rugby is one of the trust's success stories. Image: Strathmore Community Rugby Trust

Strathmore Community Rugby Trust is searching for a new chairperson to lead the development of the award-winning Angus charity.

The Forfar-based trust was founded in 2017 by current chairman Stuart Gray and has been an outstanding success.

He’s led its growth from a single project – a rugby academy for senior school pupils to learn life as well as rugby skills on Friday afternoons – to nine for people of all ages and abilities.

Those include rugby for primary children with or undergoing diagnosis for Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) and their siblings.

Earl of Forfar walking rugby
The Earl of Forfar dodges a tackle during a walking rugby match at Starthmore. Pic: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson

It also offers Walking Rugby for adults, Unified Rugby for adults and youths with disabilities and projects to increase social contact jointly run with Strathmore Cricket Club.

The trust works in partnership with Strathmore RFC, Brechin RFC, Scottish Rugby and Scotland Rugby League.

It was recognised with the Pioneering Project accolade at the Scottish Charity Awards in 2020 for the ASD rugby project.

Funding comes partly through sponsorship from local businesses and organisations as well as national charitable bodies such as The National Lottery.

Royal backing

And in 2020, the Duke of Edinburgh became its Royal patron after seeing its work first-hand the previous year.

He was making his first visit to the town in his capacity as the new Earl of Forfar after the late Queen Elizabeth II brought the ancient title back into use after 300 years as a 55th birthday gift to her youngest son.

He hailed the “brilliant people” behind the organisation.

During his latest visit to the town last year, the Earl took to the field for a walking rugby match.

Stepping back

After six years leading the charge, Stuart says he is moving back from the front row to take on the role of treasurer.

He hopes someone will step up to take it to the next stage of its development.

Stuart Gray is stepping down from his role as chairperson of Strathmore Community Rugby Trust
Stuart Gray is stepping back from the lead role. Image: Strathmore Community Rugby Trust

“We’re looking for someone who shares our ambition and drive, is excited to develop people through rugby and who wants to ensure our success and longevity through robust financial and organisational sustainability,” he said.

“I’m very proud of what the trust has achieved to date and look forward to supporting my successor in taking it to the next level.”

Building skills and confidence

The trust uses rugby as a tool to develop its participants as individuals as well as athletes, enhancing their skills and confidence so they can give back to their community.

Their ideal candidate will have a track record of successful board-level leadership.

They will also have a working knowledge of sport and the public or private sectors; financial and commercial acumen as well as the legal duties and responsibilities of being a charity trustee.

Full details of the role are on its website at strathmoretrust.co.uk/about-us/opportunities and applications close on Sunday (April 30).

