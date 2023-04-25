Award-winning Angus rugby trust seeks new leader to help charity kick on

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Strathmore Community Rugby Trust is searching for a new chairperson to lead the development of the award-winning Angus charity.

The Forfar-based trust was founded in 2017 by current chairman Stuart Gray and has been an outstanding success.

He’s led its growth from a single project – a rugby academy for senior school pupils to learn life as well as rugby skills on Friday afternoons – to nine for people of all ages and abilities.

Those include rugby for primary children with or undergoing diagnosis for Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) and their siblings.

It also offers Walking Rugby for adults, Unified Rugby for adults and youths with disabilities and projects to increase social contact jointly run with Strathmore Cricket Club.

The trust works in partnership with Strathmore RFC, Brechin RFC, Scottish Rugby and Scotland Rugby League.

It was recognised with the Pioneering Project accolade at the Scottish Charity Awards in 2020 for the ASD rugby project.

Funding comes partly through sponsorship from local businesses and organisations as well as national charitable bodies such as The National Lottery.

Royal backing

And in 2020, the Duke of Edinburgh became its Royal patron after seeing its work first-hand the previous year.

He was making his first visit to the town in his capacity as the new Earl of Forfar after the late Queen Elizabeth II brought the ancient title back into use after 300 years as a 55th birthday gift to her youngest son.

He hailed the “brilliant people” behind the organisation.

During his latest visit to the town last year, the Earl took to the field for a walking rugby match.

Stepping back

After six years leading the charge, Stuart says he is moving back from the front row to take on the role of treasurer.

He hopes someone will step up to take it to the next stage of its development.

“We’re looking for someone who shares our ambition and drive, is excited to develop people through rugby and who wants to ensure our success and longevity through robust financial and organisational sustainability,” he said.

“I’m very proud of what the trust has achieved to date and look forward to supporting my successor in taking it to the next level.”

Building skills and confidence

The trust uses rugby as a tool to develop its participants as individuals as well as athletes, enhancing their skills and confidence so they can give back to their community.

Their ideal candidate will have a track record of successful board-level leadership.

They will also have a working knowledge of sport and the public or private sectors; financial and commercial acumen as well as the legal duties and responsibilities of being a charity trustee.

Full details of the role are on its website at strathmoretrust.co.uk/about-us/opportunities and applications close on Sunday (April 30).