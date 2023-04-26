5 of the best student flats and houses in Dundee, St Andrews and Perth

The academic year is drawing to a close, with students frantically studying for their exams.

But if you have a son or daughter starting university after the summer now is the time to start seeking accommodation for them.

Most students rent property but if your child is going to be at university for four years – and if you can afford it – buying a property makes sense.

As well as saving on paying rent, the property is likely to go up in value over the years. And if you buy somewhere with two or more bedrooms flatmates can help cover the cost of the mortgage.

Tayside and Fife are popular areas to study. The City of Discovery has Dundee and Abertay Universities. Meanwhile, St Andrews is Scotland’s oldest university. And Perth is home to a major campus of the University of the Highlands and Islands.

Here are five flats and houses in just the right area for them.

Dundee University

With four huge Velux windows providing plenty of light and a vaulted ceiling, this flat in Dundee’s Nethergate has a spacious feel.

Exposed timber beams add extra character to a unique flat. The open plan living/kitchen/dining room is the perfect student hangout.

Three bedrooms offer plenty of letting potential.

138 Nethergate is on sale with Gilson Grey for o/o £175,000.

Abertay

This flat is on the top floor of a former jute mill. Located on Victoria Road, it has excellent views across the Tay.

Abertay University is just around the corner, making it perfect for students who like to roll out of bed and straight into lectures.

It has two double bedrooms, an open plan living room/kitchen, and a bathroom. It also comes with parking, which is rare in the city centre.

19 Bonnethill Place is on sale with Thorntons for o/o £120,000.

St Andrews

This two bedroom mid-terraced villa is on South Street, right in the heart of St Andrews.

Inside it requires total refurbishment so it’s not for the faint hearted. Given the astronomical price of houses in St Andrews, though, however, there’s plenty of scope to add value – particularly if you extended to the rear.

There are two bedrooms, a living room, kitchen, bathroom and rear gardens.

127C South Street, St Andrews is on sale with Rollos for o/o £350,000.

St Andrews

Another home in the centre of St Andrews, this traditional terraced house sits on Argyle Street. With three bedrooms, two bathrooms and versatile living space there’s plenty of accommodation.

Sunny days can be enjoyed in the private south-facing garden and there’s a shed for storage.

St Andrews house prices are high and this is a lot of money for student accommodation. However rental rates in the town are also astronomical and you should get your money back when it comes time to sell.

49 Argyle Street is on sale for o/o £475,000.

Perth

The University of the Highlands and Islands has a major campus in Perth. This two-bedroom flat on Jeanfield Road is just a short distance away.

Beautifully located, the ground floor apartment has patio doors onto decking. There are two bedrooms, a modern kitchen and a new bathroom suite.

With an energy efficiency rating of B it should be a cheap flat to run.

Jeanfield Road, Perth is on sale with Aberdein Considine for o/o £164,975.