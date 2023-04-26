5 of the best student flats and houses in Dundee, St Andrews and Perth

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
5 of the best student flats and houses in Dundee, St Andrews and Perth

Students will soon be finishing up for the summer, making now the perfect time to buy a university property for the upcoming academic year.

This flat in the Nethergate is a short stroll from Dundee University. Image: TSPC.
By Jack McKeown

The academic year is drawing to a close, with students frantically studying for their exams.

But if you have a son or daughter starting university after the summer now is the time to start seeking accommodation for them.

Most students rent property but if your child is going to be at university for four years – and if you can afford it – buying a property makes sense.

As well as saving on paying rent, the property is likely to go up in value over the years. And if you buy somewhere with two or more bedrooms flatmates can help cover the cost of the mortgage.

Tayside and Fife are popular areas to study. The City of Discovery has Dundee and Abertay Universities. Meanwhile, St Andrews is Scotland’s oldest university. And Perth is home to a major campus of the University of the Highlands and Islands.

Here are five flats and houses in just the right area for them.

Dundee University

This attic flat has bags of character. Image: TSPC.

With four huge Velux windows providing plenty of light and a vaulted ceiling, this flat in Dundee’s Nethergate has a spacious feel.

Exposed timber beams add extra character to a unique flat. The open plan living/kitchen/dining room is the perfect student hangout.

Three bedrooms offer plenty of letting potential.

138 Nethergate is on sale with Gilson Grey for o/o £175,000. 

Abertay

This former mill building has a beautiful turret. Image: Thorntons.

This flat is on the top floor of a former jute mill. Located on Victoria Road, it has excellent views across the Tay.

Abertay University is just around the corner, making it perfect for students who like to roll out of bed and straight into lectures.

It has two double bedrooms, an open plan living room/kitchen, and a bathroom. It also comes with parking, which is rare in the city centre.

19 Bonnethill Place is on sale with Thorntons for o/o £120,000. 

St Andrews

This house is in the heart of St Andrews. Image: FSPC.

This two bedroom mid-terraced villa is on South Street, right in the heart of St Andrews.

Inside it requires total refurbishment so it’s not for the faint hearted. Given the astronomical price of houses in St Andrews, though, however, there’s plenty of scope to add value – particularly if you extended to the rear.

There are two bedrooms, a living room, kitchen, bathroom and rear gardens.

127C South Street, St Andrews is on sale with Rollos for o/o £350,000. 

St Andrews

This traditional home is close to St Andrews University. Image: FSPC.

Another home in the centre of St Andrews, this traditional terraced house sits on Argyle Street. With three bedrooms, two bathrooms and versatile living space there’s plenty of accommodation.

Sunny days can be enjoyed in the private south-facing garden and there’s a shed for storage.

St Andrews house prices are high and this is a lot of money for student accommodation. However rental rates in the town are also astronomical and you should get your money back when it comes time to sell.

49 Argyle Street is on sale for o/o £475,000. 

Perth

This flat in Perth is handy for the UHI campus. Image: Zoopla.

The University of the Highlands and Islands has a major campus in Perth. This two-bedroom flat on Jeanfield Road is just a short distance away.

Beautifully located, the ground floor apartment has patio doors onto decking. There are two bedrooms, a modern kitchen and a new bathroom suite.

With an energy efficiency rating of B it should be a cheap flat to run.

Jeanfield Road, Perth is on sale with Aberdein Considine for o/o £164,975.

 

 

