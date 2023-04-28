Xplore Dundee bus workers could strike over pay dispute

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Workers at Xplore Dundee could take strike action in a pay dispute – after the bus firm’s bosses admitted talks had hit a “brick wall”.

About 200 people employed by the firm – which is owned by McGill’s – have voted “overwhelmingly” to reject a 7% pay increase.

The workers will now be balloted on strike action by union officials.

It comes after Xplore Dundee used a staff wage rise as part of the justification for raising fares in April – only to later admit that a pay deal had not yet been struck.

Despite several rounds of negotiation, Xplore has told staff it will not improve on the 7% offer – claiming the union is “refusing to compromise”.

Calls for ‘fair and decent’ Xplore pay rise

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Xplore Dundee workers are rightly demanding a fair and decent pay rise.

“The company has significantly improved its finances and come through the Covid pandemic in a good position.

“Xplore Dundee can afford to pay more but they are instead offering a real-terms pay cut, which is unacceptable.”

Sandy and James Easdale own McGill’s, which bought Xplore Dundee in 2020.

Last year they were named as newcomers to the list of Scotland’s wealthiest people.

Earlier this month, The Courier reported how Xplore’s annual sales had risen by £3 million year-on-year, despite a “difficult” period for the firm.

Passengers have faced significant disruption to services in the last couple of years due to driver absence and recruitment challenges.

The company also runs the Discover Dundee open-top bus tours.

Dougie Maguire, Unite regional co-ordinating officer, said: “Unite has repeatedly tried to engage with Xplore Dundee but we have hit a brick wall in pay talks.

“Management have now essentially said there is a 7% take it or leave it offer in the full knowledge that our members have emphatically rejected it.”

Those balloted include bus drivers, duty managers, platform staff and administrative workers based at the East Dock Street depot.

The ballot opens on May 5 and closes on May 18.

Bus firm accuses union of ‘saving face’

A spokesperson for Xplore Dundee said: “We have negotiated in good faith with Unite over many months to try and find a resolution on pay.

“The majority of those Unite are representing are Dundee-based drivers who are among the highest paid bus drivers in the UK outside of London.

“The 7% pay rise put forward was a fair offer that sought to balance increased wages for our staff with the need to keep the business from going into the red.

“Where we do agree with Unite is when they state that a brick wall has been hit in pay talks – this is something Xplore Dundee finds deeply regrettable.

“We have offered alternative options, including a lucrative two-year deal, but Unite is unwilling to compromise. This is more about saving face than cost of living.”