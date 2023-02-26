Liam Fox departs as Dundee United head coach by mutual consent

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Liam Fox departs as Dundee United head coach by mutual consent

By Alan Temple
February 26 2023, 8.04pm Updated: February 27 2023, 9.36am
Liam Fox oversaw 21 games as permanent United boss. Image: SNS
Liam Fox oversaw 21 games as permanent United boss. Image: SNS

Liam Fox has departed Dundee United by mutual consent following five months as head coach.

Fox, 39, leaves following United’s abject 4-0 defeat against Ross County on Saturday evening.

The result leaves the Tangerines four points adrift at the foot of the Premiership and searching for their third boss of the 2022/23 campaign.

Fox, who arrived at Tannadice as part of Tam Courts’ coaching staff in the summer of 2021, oversaw 21 games as permanent manager.

Ross County ran riot ion Dingwall. Image: SNS

He registered six victories in that time and enjoyed a heartening start to his reign, overseeing an improvement in performance and stemming the flow of goals against that characterised Jack Ross’ 10-week stint in charge.

However, Fox was given his marching orders following a run of six successive defeats, three of which coming against Kilmarnock (twice) and Ross County; direct relegation rivals.

And United chiefs have decided a change in dugout is required to salvage their survival hopes.

The Tannadice outfit have now seen five managers leave the club — Robbie Neilson, Mickey Mellon, Tam Courts, Jack Ross and Fox — since Mark Ogren’s takeover in 2018.

Fox’s only managerial experience prior to United was a short spell in charge of Cowdenbeath, while he has coached at Livingston and Hearts.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Dundee United

Dundee United technical director Tony Asghar (left) and now departed head coach Liam Fox (right). Images: SNS.
LEE WILKIE: Liam Fox is gone - Dundee United have just one roll of…
Liam Fox has exited United. Image: SNS
Liam Fox departure: Dundee United's problems run deeper than sacrificial lamb ex-boss
2
Ryan Edwards endured a tough afternoon in the Highlands. Image: SNS
Ryan Edwards in Dundee United fight vow as ex-Dundee boss aims 'chucked it' accusation…
Fox, left, and his assistant Stevie Crawford. Image: SNS
Liam Fox confesses to Dundee United job uncertainty following 'unacceptable' Ross County collapse
A dejected Fox in Dingwall. Image: SNS
Dundee United fans call for Liam Fox and Tony Asghar to go as timid…
2
Dundee United star Aziz Behich is determined to successfully beat relegation for the fourth time. Image: SNS
Aziz Behich: Dundee United's relegation scrap veteran reveals secret to beating drop
Dundee United owner Mark Ogren at Tannadice ahead of last week's clash with St Johnstone. Image: Mark Scates/SNS
JIM SPENCE: Mark Ogren will run Dundee United the way he wants - whether…
A Spanish extra wears a Dundee United top in BBC series The Gold.
Dundee United references slipped in to hit BBC Brink’s-Mat robbery drama The Gold
Dundee Unied goalkeepers Mark Birighitti (left) and Jack Newman.
Dundee United goalkeeper battle will rage until '2pm on Saturday', says boss Liam Fox
Liam Fox oversaw 21 games as permanent United boss. Image: SNS
Liam Fox: Dundee United owner kept faith in dugout, I'll do same on pitch…

Most Read

1
Armed police and firefighters are at Bonnethill Court in the Hilltown, Dundee. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Armed police and firefighters at Dundee multi during ‘siege’
2
Caroline Cluckie at the Playhouse with friends Nicola Clifford and Siobhan McLeod. Image: DC Thomson, Caroline Cluckie
Tayside friends have Edinburgh theatre day out ruined after audience emergency
3
Northern Light Kinross
Northern Lights stun with magical display above Dundee and Fife
4
Paul Carabine appeared at Forfar Sheriff Court.
Met Police sting catches Tayside casino worker arranging abuse of six-year-old girl
5
Liam Fox has exited United. Image: SNS
Liam Fox departure: Dundee United’s problems run deeper than sacrificial lamb ex-boss
2
6
Ronnie and Thirza McClean. Image: Thirza McClean
Fife couple were diagnosed with same type of cancer on same side of face…
7
Ryan Edwards endured a tough afternoon in the Highlands. Image: SNS
Ryan Edwards in Dundee United fight vow as ex-Dundee boss aims ‘chucked it’ accusation…
8
Dundee City Council has set out it's budget for the 2023/24 financial year. Image: DC Thomson
Dundee budget: All key changes from brown bin permit hike to council tax rise
4
9
The incident took place at Dysart St Clair Parish Church in Dysart, near Kirkcaldy. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Man caught breaking into Fife church while wearing high-vis jacket
10
Taymouth Marina. Image: Phil Wilkinson Photography.
Swimming championships cancelled after raw sewage found in Perthshire loch

More from The Courier

The wreck of the Endurance beneath the Weddell Sea. Image: RSGS
Team who found Sir Ernest Shackleton’s lost ship Endurance after 100 years to speak…
Angus Council's funding gap has widened at an alarming rate. Image: Clarke Cooper/DC Thomson
Angus Council budget: Financial black hole deepens to £60 million ahead of crunch meeting
Michael O'Halloran will go down as a St Johnstone great. Images: SNS.
Michael O'Halloran: Top 10 magic moments of a St Johnstone great
Gary Campbell is led from the High Court in Edinburgh.
Perth paedophile paid to 'direct' child abuse livestreams from Philippines
Broughty Ferry Active Travel Route
Broughty Ferry active travel project costs double to £18m - but who pays for…
Indigo Sun outlet
Popular tanning bed chain Indigo Sun to add 10 locations a year to meet…
Cupar recycling centre
Cupar recycling centre: Calls for explanation after sudden closure
To go with story by Laura Devlin. M90 resurfacing works Picture shows; M90. M90. Supplied by M90 near Glenfarg Date; Unknown
Drivers warned of lane closures on M90 south of Perth this week
To go with story by Matteo Bell. Four more boys have been charged in connection with an assault in Glenrothes Picture shows; Riverside Park, Glenrothes. Glenrothes, Fife. Supplied by Google Maps Date; 27/02/2023
Four more teens charged with assault on boy in Glenrothes after first arrest
Lockdown stay at home poster
Dundee study finds lockdown cancer patients died three months earlier

Editor's Picks

Most Commented