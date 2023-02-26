Liam Fox departs as Dundee United head coach by mutual consent

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Liam Fox has departed Dundee United by mutual consent following five months as head coach.

Fox, 39, leaves following United’s abject 4-0 defeat against Ross County on Saturday evening.

The result leaves the Tangerines four points adrift at the foot of the Premiership and searching for their third boss of the 2022/23 campaign.

Fox, who arrived at Tannadice as part of Tam Courts’ coaching staff in the summer of 2021, oversaw 21 games as permanent manager.

He registered six victories in that time and enjoyed a heartening start to his reign, overseeing an improvement in performance and stemming the flow of goals against that characterised Jack Ross’ 10-week stint in charge.

However, Fox was given his marching orders following a run of six successive defeats, three of which coming against Kilmarnock (twice) and Ross County; direct relegation rivals.

And United chiefs have decided a change in dugout is required to salvage their survival hopes.

The Tannadice outfit have now seen five managers leave the club — Robbie Neilson, Mickey Mellon, Tam Courts, Jack Ross and Fox — since Mark Ogren’s takeover in 2018.

Fox’s only managerial experience prior to United was a short spell in charge of Cowdenbeath, while he has coached at Livingston and Hearts.