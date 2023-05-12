Anonymous donor helps ‘ecstatic’ Aberfeldy youth group meet minibus repair target

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

An anonymous donor has helped an Aberfeldy youth group fund urgent minibus repairs – after its plight was highlighted in The Courier.

Breathe Youth Project, which supports youngsters in Highland Perthshire, launched a bid to raise £5,000 to pay for a new engine.

It came after the vehicle broke down just days after it had been bought from a private seller.

Franny McGrath, from the organisation, feared young people would be left “isolated” as they would not be able to attend events and activities without the transport.

But after seeing The Courier’s article, a local couple – who want to remain anonymous – came forward to help get the fundraiser over the line.

Franny said: “Between the online campaign and offline donations we had raised about £2,500.

“But then we were at a bit of a standstill thinking, ‘Oh goodness, we’ve still got to raise that again’.

“We did the article in The Courier and it caught the attention of a local couple from Kenmore.

“They phoned me saying they saw the article and would love to support us to get the bus back on the road.

Group ‘dancing with joy’ at donation

“They donated £2,000 plus gift aid which, in total, was the other 50% shortfall.

“We were absolutely ecstatic when we got the call – literally dancing with joy, we couldn’t believe it.

“As much as we appreciated getting all the small donations, to get that from one couple is a blessing.”

The group said it paid £7,500 for the minibus from a seller in Auchterarder.

Initially it appeared in good condition but then broke down after it had been taken to Aberfeldy.

Franny claimed the seller had then ignored the group’s attempts to get in touch.

He added: “I know it’s a cliché but (the donations have) restored our faith.

“All the support we’ve had from people in Aberfeldy and someone coming in and getting us to our target was a blessing.

“Some of the areas we have in Highland Perthshire are some of the most remote in Scotland.

“Being able to have this bus to take them out the area to activities and interviews is a lifeline to the project and young people.”