Dundee residents ‘missing important letters’ as post fails to arrive

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Dundee residents ‘missing important letters’ as post fails to arrive

Billy McCann says he only got one week's worth of post delivered to his home in Mid Craigie after making a formal complaint to Royal Mail.

By Emma Duncan
Royal Mail Dundee East Delivery Office on Ivory Place. Image: Google Street View.
Royal Mail Dundee East Delivery Office on Ivory Place. Image: Google Street View.

Residents of Mid Craigie in Dundee complain they did not get their post delivered for over a week, meaning they missed important letters.

Fairhurst Walk residents Billy and Lynn McCann say before Monday, mail was last delivered to the hundreds of homes in the area on March 24.

Billy says residents are missing out on important letters, including those for hospital appointments.

The 56-year-old claims the issue lies with his local sorting office in the east of Dundee, which he claims is prioritising parcels over letters due to a shortage of staff.

Post is not being delivered in Mid Craigie in Dundee for over a week at a time. Image: Shutterstock.

Royal Mail says high numbers of staff sickness is to blame for delays but that disrupted routes will be prioritised to avoid further delays.

Billy is waiting on important court documents before he can move his mother-in-law, whose has dementia and is currently in hospital after a fall in October, into a care home.

He paid £33.99 for her post to be redirected to his home address but says it is sitting undelivered alongside his own.

Mail sitting undelivered

He said: “We have some of the documents but are still waiting on others before we can move her.

“We’ve been told she is bed blocking but can’t do anything until we get those documents in, which I think are sitting in a pile in the sorting office.

“One elderly neighbour missed a hospital appointment as she never got the letter for it.

“It’s absolutely ridiculous. The whole thing is a total shambles.”

Billy says the issue stems from a wider problem at his local sorting office. Image: Rui Vieira/PA Wire.

Billy says the problem is a reoccurring issue.

He complained to Royal Mail regarding his lack of post last week, with the companying saying they would investigate.

The following day he received one week’s worth of mail. He was the only one in his street to get any delivered that day.

Billy said: “This is not just a one off with that sorting office. It happens all the time. We don’t get mail delivered for a week to 10 days at a time then it comes all at once.

“They are losing staff as morale is that low and no one wants to work there.

‘It’s becoming a joke’

“We had two great postal workers but one left as they got fed up and the other is leaving at the end of the week.

“I got one week’s worth of mail only after I complained to them. Parcels are getting priority. These guys get paid to deliver our mail this shouldn’t be happening

“I imagine the issue is happening elsewhere in Dundee too because of that office.

“It’s becoming a joke.”

Royal Mail has apologised for the delay, which it has blamed on staff absences. Image: Shutterstock.

A Royal Mail spokesperson said: “We are very sorry for any inconvenience caused by delays reported by some customers in Mid Craigie.

“We are experiencing a higher than usual number of sickness absences, which has caused some delays on certain days.

“If and when a particular local delivery route experiences delays, we rotate deliveries to prioritise that route the next day, so that no customers should experience delays for more than one day.

“We are also revising delivery routes, to better allocate resources to the workload across the local area.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Dundee

To go with story by Laura Devlin. Police appeal to trace man, 25, missing from Dundee. Picture shows; Missing Dundee man . N/A. Supplied by Police Scotland Date; Unknown
Police appeal as concerns grow for missing Dundee man
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Police appeal after motorbike stolen from Broughty Ferry Road. Picture shows; Broughty Ferry Road . Dundee . Supplied by Google Maps Date; Unknown
Police appeal after motorbike stolen on busy Dundee road
Kris Miller, Courier, 19/10/13. Picture today shows the exterior of Gate Church International for story about the award of a green space grant for the church.
Dundee transgender identity in schools meeting has had two venue changes due to demo…
Dundee boxer Brandon Dodds. Image: Brandon Dodds.
Brechin event abandoned as Dundee boxer collapses after winning fight
The used needle was found under a slide at Finlathen Park. Image: Supplied
Dad-of-two 'disgusted' after finding blood-spattered needle at Dundee playpark
Xplore Dundee open-top tour by harbour
Dundee open-top bus breaks down on first day of tour
6
wolf at Camperdown wildlife centre.
JIM CRUMLEY: Camperdown wolves didn't need to die and should never have been in…
2
Taylor made the threat at Lansdowne Court. Image: DC Thomson.
Dundee thug threatened to set fire to city multi with petrol
council construction workers in Dundee are to strike
'Significant disruption' expected amid Dundee Council construction strike - how you'll be affected
Former Monifieth registrar Elizabeth Speid.
Elizabeth Speid, former registrar for Monifieth, dies aged 83

Most Read

1
Caldrum Works in St Salvador Street. Image: Google Maps
Dundee textile firm with 60 staff enters administration
2
Emma Rosocki surprises her mum Mary and sister Kim with an early return from military duty. Image: ITV
Ballingry family receive double surprise with reunion on Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway
3
Linda Allan death in Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy, could have been avoided.
Fife mum’s death in hospital could have been avoided, inquiry finds
4
The man at the centre of the storm, Jason Grant. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Dundee and Angus College under fire in damning assessment of Jason Grant treatment
5
The A9 near Kindallachan. Image: Google Street View
Two people hospitalised and hour-long delays after crash on A9 between Dunkeld and Pitlochry
6
Adam is the only contestant to have reached the finals before. Image: Optomen/Great British Menu
Adam Handling crowned Great British Menu 2023 champion of champions
7
Freuchie’s David and Goliath 1985 Lord’s triumph celebrated in new radio documentary
8
George Boura appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Perth man punched dog in face during late night row with neighbours
9
Julie Cosgrove, chief executive of Caledonia Housing Association. Image: Rob McLaren/DC Thomson.
Boss of housing association behind three major Dundee developments explains £25m loan in ‘most…
10
Thomson remains out of work and pursuing his next opportunity. Image: SNS
Kevin Thomson details Dundee United job blow and why he wasn’t in contention for…

More from The Courier

St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson. Image: Shutterstock.
Red-card collectors St Johnstone do not have discipline problem, insists Callum Davidson, but they…
Perth ScotRail trains
Perth's railway and bus stations may finally be integrated
Golden celebration for the members of Pitteuchar Ladies Club Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
50 years of unbroken friendship for Pitteuchar's young mums
Post Thumbnail
Monday court round-up — Robber's phone and decorator banned
Dundee University life sciences building
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Now I know why Dundee University is a life sciences world leader
Alison Stodart and 18-month-old granddaughter Sophie with 'Balesy' Fleur's latest creation for the Mill of Inverarity farm shop. Image: Paul Reid
Angus 'Balesy' springs into action for Easter at local farms
Luke McCowan celebrates his goal as Dundee go 3-0 up. Image: Craig Brown/SNS.
LEE WILKIE: Dundee's perfect weekend piling pressure on leaders Queen's Park - Dark Blues…
Paula Airzee with her partner, Reece Rodger. Image Paula Airzee / DC Thomson.
Partner of missing Fife camper Reece Rodger says family "broken" by father of two's…
Ant-abortion protesters outside the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Glasgow.
KIRSTY STRICKLAND: Abortion clinic protests are harassment, pure and simple
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Woman attacked by dog in Perth Picture shows; Milne Street . Perth . Supplied by Google Maps Date; Unknown
Woman, 49, hospitalised after Perth dog attack

Editor's Picks

Most Commented