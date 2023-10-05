Illegal vapes worth £2,350 seized at Errol Market

Illegal vapes worth around £2,350 were seized from Errol Market.

Perth and Kinross Council’s trading standards team confiscated the items on Sunday.

The products had packaging and flavouring aimed at young people.

Legislation limits the strength of nicotine and the amount of liquid permitted in a disposable vape.

The find will be disposed of and the vendor is no longer permitted to sell nicotine vapes at the market.

Concerns about underage vaping

Councillor Tom McEwan, Perth and Kinross convenor of housing and social wellbeing, said: “I very much welcome the news of this seizure as the health risks from illegal and unregulated vapes are an ongoing concern, as well as their appeal to children and young people.”

Mark Butterworth, head of environmental services added: “Our trading standards team are continuing to monitor the situation locally.

“I would encourage anyone with information regarding the potential sale of illegal or illicit vapes in Perth and Kinross to contact them, either by calling 01738 476476 or by email to tradingstandards@pkc.gov.uk.”

The seizure comes after concerns were raised about underage youngsters using online shopping apps to buy vapes and alcohol across Perth and Kinross.

The issue was raised by Police Scotland at a meeting of the Perth and Kinross Licensing Board in August.