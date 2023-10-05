Illegal vapes worth £2,350 seized at Errol Market

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Illegal vapes worth £2,350 seized at Errol Market

Trading Standards confiscated the items.

By Chloe Burrell
Disposable vape cartridges.
Around £2,350 of illegal vapes were seized at Errol Market. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Illegal vapes worth around £2,350 were seized from Errol Market.

Perth and Kinross Council’s trading standards team confiscated the items on Sunday.

The products had packaging and flavouring aimed at young people.

Legislation limits the strength of nicotine and the amount of liquid permitted in a disposable vape.

The find will be disposed of and the vendor is no longer permitted to sell nicotine vapes at the market.

Concerns about underage vaping

Councillor Tom McEwan, Perth and Kinross convenor of housing and social wellbeing, said: “I very much welcome the news of this seizure as the health risks from illegal and unregulated vapes are an ongoing concern, as well as their appeal to children and young people.”

Mark Butterworth, head of environmental services added: “Our trading standards team are continuing to monitor the situation locally.

“I would encourage anyone with information regarding the potential sale of illegal or illicit vapes in Perth and Kinross to contact them, either by calling 01738 476476 or by email to tradingstandards@pkc.gov.uk.”

The seizure comes after concerns were raised about underage youngsters using online shopping apps to buy vapes and alcohol across Perth and Kinross.

The issue was raised by Police Scotland at a meeting of the Perth and Kinross Licensing Board in August.

More from Perth & Kinross

Bank of Scotland in Kinross
Council calls for banking hubs in Aberfeldy, Auchterarder and Kinross
Perth and Kinross Council headquarters on High Street, Perth.
Concern as Perth and Kinross Council faces £12m deficit
Nina Mclaren, 1 with dad David at the Enchanted Forest.Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Pitlochry's Enchanted Forest: Photos and review ahead of big opening night
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Steak bake assault Picture shows; James Russell. Perth Sheriff Court. Supplied by DCT Media Date; 04/10/2023
Jail for Perth thug who hurled Greggs steak bake at woman in street
CR0045149, Jamie Buchan, Perth. HMP Perth Inspection. Picture shows; HM Chief Inspector of Prisons for Scotland, Wendy Sinclair-Gieben attended HMP Perth today, Wednesday 4 October to deliver a presentation of the findings to Prison Governor Andrew Hodge and his staff. The Inspectorates only major criticism was the shared cells in A and B Hall - inspectors found that they fell well before the standard for double cells and consideration should be given to making them single occupancy. Wednesday 4th October, 2023. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Prison chiefs urged to tackle 'cramped' living conditions in HMP Perth
Scone fireman Ryan Witkowski.
Heroic Scone firefighter commended for saving eight people while off-duty
Lochmanor Lodges Holiday Park, near Dunnin
Council to probe alleged breach of 'holiday only' rule at luxury Perthshire lodge park
Cross Tay Link Road
Names revealed for Cross Tay Link Road and its bridge across Tay
A map of The Met Office yellow weather warning for parts of southern, western and northern Perthshire.
Fresh warning for heavy rain in parts of Perthshire
Kate Howie and Sally Spaven, and the listed footbridge at Pitlochry Railway Station.
Campaign to stop 'monstrosity' replacing grade-A listed Pitlochry Station footbridge