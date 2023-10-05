Kirkton riots feature in new BBC series as host shocked at ‘alarming’ Dundee deprivation

The host of a new BBC documentary that revisits the Kirkton riots says the level of deprivation in Dundee is “alarming”.

The BBC Scotland series, Street Gangs, looks at modern gang culture and why young people become involved in crime.

The second episode of the three-part series explores the issues in Dundee.

In particular, it focuses on the reasons behind last year’s Kirkton riots and social issues in areas like Whitfield.

Rapper tells Street Gangs documentary: ‘There’s not much for the young in Dundee’

The episode sees former gang member and author Graeme Armstrong meeting Dundonian rapper Eugene.

The 28-year-old has been rapping for nearly a year after having a “hectic” upbringing.

Discussing the problems with gangs and crime in the city, Eugene tells Graeme how there is “not much for the young generation in Dundee”, adding: “It’s getting better but there’s still poverty.”

The pair travel through Whitfield, which was once notorious for poor housing, drug use and youth violence.

When asked about what gets young people involved in the cycle of using drugs, Eugene replies: “You see your mum doing it so you go on to do it too.

“It was heroin in the 90s and now all the young ones are smoking crack.”

Graeme and Eugene then head to Kirkton, which dominated the news last year when large groups ran riot on Halloween.

The incident saw a school smashed up, fireworks hurled at police and streets set on fire.

In the episode, Graeme and Eugene visit the Kirkton streets where the riots took place and look at what started it all.

Graeme notes how the initials GH are scrawled across the estate – a reference to Grant Hutchison.

It was reportedly a gathering in memory of the dad-of-three, who died in 2020, that escalated into last year’s riots – after a group had initially got together to set off fireworks as a tribute.

Graeme concludes: “The community turned into a powder keg because of this young man dying – doesn’t take much to light that off.”

Speaking to The Courier about the episode, Graeme said: “The levels of deprivation in Dundee are alarming and despite investment in the Waterfront, there are many lives which remain challenging.

“Dundonian rapper Eugene acts as our guide to the Whitfield and Kirkton schemes.

“We explore the riot and its causes but also the deep social issues which act as the fertile soil for gangs, substance abuse and youth violence.

“The personality of this young, talented individual really shines through and Eugene joins a debate to offer insight gained from his own personal tragedies.”

Street Gangs series visits Auchmuty High School in Glenrothes

Meanwhile, Graeme also visits Auchmuty High School in Glenrothes in the episode, where he meets campus police officer, PC Ross Fisher.

PC Fisher discusses his role working with young people, and particularly tackling the misuse of social media.

He also explains how kids often congregate in the town centre or at the bus station on Friday nights.

Graeme says meeting PC Fisher was complicated for him because when he was a teenage gang member, police were seen as the enemy.

Graeme says in the episode: “People won’t like the fact I spoke to the police in this documentary but it’s important – I’ll do anything to keep young people safe.”

The Dundee episode of Street Gangs airs on Wednesday October 11 on the BBC Scotland channel, or is available to watch now on BBC iPlayer.

The Courier has previously explored Dundee’s gang culture from the 1970s.