Kirkton riots feature in new BBC series as host shocked at ‘alarming’ Dundee deprivation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Kirkton riots feature in new BBC series as host shocked at ‘alarming’ Dundee deprivation

Street Gangs also visits Whitfield and Glenrothes as it explores issues like drugs, violence and social media.

By Chloe Burrell
Graeme Armstrong and Dundonian rapper Eugene in Dundee filming the BBC series Street Gangs
Street Gangs host Graeme Armstrong (left) and Dundonian rapper Eugene in Kirkton. Image: BBC iPlayer

The host of a new BBC documentary that revisits the Kirkton riots says the level of deprivation in Dundee is “alarming”.

The BBC Scotland series, Street Gangs, looks at modern gang culture and why young people become involved in crime.

The second episode of the three-part series explores the issues in Dundee.

In particular, it focuses on the reasons behind last year’s Kirkton riots and social issues in areas like Whitfield.

Rapper tells Street Gangs documentary: ‘There’s not much for the young in Dundee’

The episode sees former gang member and author Graeme Armstrong meeting Dundonian rapper Eugene.

The 28-year-old has been rapping for nearly a year after having a “hectic” upbringing.

Discussing the problems with gangs and crime in the city, Eugene tells Graeme how there is “not much for the young generation in Dundee”, adding: “It’s getting better but there’s still poverty.”

The pair travel through Whitfield, which was once notorious for poor housing, drug use and youth violence.

Graeme Armstrong and Dundonian rapper Eugene in Dundee.
Graeme and Eugene in Whitfield. Image: BBC iPlayer
Graeme Armstrong and Dundonian rapper Eugene in Dundee for BBC Scotland's Street Gangs.
Eugene and Graeme explore Dundee’s gang culture. Image: BBC iPlayer

When asked about what gets young people involved in the cycle of using drugs, Eugene replies: “You see your mum doing it so you go on to do it too.

“It was heroin in the 90s and now all the young ones are smoking crack.”

Graeme and Eugene then head to Kirkton, which dominated the news last year when large groups ran riot on Halloween.

The incident saw a school smashed up, fireworks hurled at police and streets set on fire.

Dundee fireworks mayhem Kirkton riots in October 2022.
Riots took over Kirkton last Halloween. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

In the episode, Graeme and Eugene visit the Kirkton streets where the riots took place and look at what started it all.

Graeme notes how the initials GH are scrawled across the estate – a reference to Grant Hutchison.

It was reportedly a gathering in memory of the dad-of-three, who died in 2020, that escalated into last year’s riots – after a group had initially got together to set off fireworks as a tribute.

Graeme concludes: “The community turned into a powder keg because of this young man dying – doesn’t take much to light that off.”

The initials GH, which stand for Grant Hutchison, are scrawled across Kirkton in Dundee.
The initials GH, which stand for Grant Hutchison, are scrawled across the Kirkton estate. Image: BBC iPlayer
A tribute to Kirkton resident Grant Hutchison.
A tribute to Kirkton resident Grant Hutchison. Image: BBC iPlayer

Speaking to The Courier about the episode, Graeme said: “The levels of deprivation in Dundee are alarming and despite investment in the Waterfront, there are many lives which remain challenging.

“Dundonian rapper Eugene acts as our guide to the Whitfield and Kirkton schemes.

“We explore the riot and its causes but also the deep social issues which act as the fertile soil for gangs, substance abuse and youth violence.

“The personality of this young, talented individual really shines through and Eugene joins a debate to offer insight gained from his own personal tragedies.”

Street Gangs series visits Auchmuty High School in Glenrothes

Meanwhile, Graeme also visits Auchmuty High School in Glenrothes in the episode, where he meets campus police officer, PC Ross Fisher.

PC Fisher discusses his role working with young people, and particularly tackling the misuse of social media.

He also explains how kids often congregate in the town centre or at the bus station on Friday nights.

Graeme meeting PC Ross Fisher. Image: BBC iPlayer

Graeme says meeting PC Fisher was complicated for him because when he was a teenage gang member, police were seen as the enemy.

Graeme says in the episode: “People won’t like the fact I spoke to the police in this documentary but it’s important – I’ll do anything to keep young people safe.”

The Dundee episode of Street Gangs airs on Wednesday October 11 on the BBC Scotland channel, or is available to watch now on BBC iPlayer.

The Courier has previously explored Dundee’s gang culture from the 1970s.

More from TV & Film

David Walliams is heading for Dundee. Image: Shutterstock
David Walliams to meet fans at Dundee book signing
Ncuti Gatwa. Image: Maxine Howells/Shutterstock for BAFTA
Dundee-trained Ncuti Gatwa spotted filming scenes in kilt for new Doctor Who series
Sammy Moss won Love Island with his partner, Jess Harding
Love Island winner Sammy Root set for Dundee nightclub appearance days after split with…
Actor-turned-politician Laurence Fox (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
Laurence Fox and Calvin Robinson sacked by GB News
Sir David Attenborough is the latest famous face to be immortalised by Madame Tussauds London (Madame Tussauds London/PA)
Madame Tussauds unveils new waxwork of Sir David Attenborough
Victoria and David Beckham arrive for the premiere of Netflix’s documentary series Beckham at the Curzon Mayfair in London (Ian West/PA)
Victoria Beckham addresses ‘hardest period’ of marriage in new series – reports
Josh, Dan, Keith, Rowan, Nicky, Amos, Abbi, Saku, Dana, Matty, Cristy and Tasha appear in the 14th series of The Great British Bake Off (Channel 4/PA)
Second baker eliminated from Great British Bake Off during biscuit week
David Beckham arrives for the premiere of Netflix’s documentary series Beckham at the Curzon Mayfair in London (Ian West/PA)
David Beckham shares thoughts on Taylor Swift relationship rumours
The new Big Brother eye logo has been unveiled (ITV/PA)
ITV reveals duty of care protocols ahead of Big Brother return to screens
Lou Sanders will join a host of other celebrities on the ice (Ian West/PA)
Lou Sanders revealed as latest celebrity to join Dancing On Ice

Conversation