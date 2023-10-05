Missing Dunfermline man found safe and well

A missing man from Dunfermline who may have gone camping has been found.

David Rodger, 48, was last seen in the Merlin Drive area of the city at around 11pm on Tuesday.

He was believed to be in Dunfermline or the Callandar area – where he often camps.

In an update, a spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “David Rodger, reported missing from Dunfermline, has been traced safe and well.

“Thank you to everyone who shared and responded to our appeal.”