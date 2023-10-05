Fife Missing Dunfermline man found safe and well David Rodger, 48, was reported missing on Tuesday. By Kieran Webster October 5 2023, 2.04pm Share Missing Dunfermline man found safe and well Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/fife/4775290/david-rodger-missing-dunfermline/ Copy Link 0 comment David Rodger has been traced safe and well. A missing man from Dunfermline who may have gone camping has been found. David Rodger, 48, was last seen in the Merlin Drive area of the city at around 11pm on Tuesday. He was believed to be in Dunfermline or the Callandar area – where he often camps. In an update, a spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “David Rodger, reported missing from Dunfermline, has been traced safe and well. “Thank you to everyone who shared and responded to our appeal.”
