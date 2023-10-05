Bid to transform former Michelin Athletic Club building into ‘high-quality’ gym

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Bid to transform former Michelin Athletic Club building into ‘high-quality’ gym

Baldovie House dates back to 1898 and is a category C listed building.

By Laura Devlin
Baldovie House, the former Michelin Clubbie. Image: Westport Property
Baldovie House, the former Michelin Clubbie. Image: Westport Property

The former Michelin Clubbie building could be transformed into a gym under new plans submitted to Dundee City Council.

An application has been lodged with the local authority seeking permission for a “modern, high-quality” gym facility to operate at Baldovie House on Drumgeith Road.

The building was once home to the Michelin Athletic Club and is adjacent to the former  tyre manufacturing site.

Following the factory’s closure in 2020, the Michelin Scotland Innovation Parc (MSIP) took ownership of the premises.

And last year the Baldovie House lease was taken on by social enterprise The Circle, who rented out spaces to several charities.

But The Circle was forced to quit Baldovie House earlier this year, saying it was no longer economically viable for them to continue running the building.

The bar area in the Clubbie. Image: Westport Property.

The 6,964 sq ft building was subsequently put on the market for offers over £400,000.

Now Dundee gym Forward Fitness are seeking to engage with MSIP and Dundee City Council to promote the gym as an “assist to the new MSIP site”.

A supporting statement submitted with the planning application said: “The applicants (Forward Fitness) are looking to established a high-quality gym facility providing a range of fitness equipment including cardio and weight lifting facilities.

“The type of gym proposed has limited competition within the city as it will provide specialist equipment including a range of fitness and weight machines.

“Facilities of this nature require larger open space on the ground floor premises with level floors.

Inside the former Michelin recreation club at Baldovie House. Image: Westport Property.

“There are limited opportunities for this type of property available within the city at present.”

Forward Fitness also outlined how the gym would be “a great addition” to the local community following the closure of “Energie ” on Douglas Road, which shut its doors last year.

Baldovie House dates back to 1898 and is category C listed building.

It was extended in 1976 by Michelin for use as a recreational and social club and has historically acted as a communal asset to the surrounding community.

