Bid to transform former Michelin Athletic Club building into ‘high-quality’ gym

The former Michelin Clubbie building could be transformed into a gym under new plans submitted to Dundee City Council.

An application has been lodged with the local authority seeking permission for a “modern, high-quality” gym facility to operate at Baldovie House on Drumgeith Road.

The building was once home to the Michelin Athletic Club and is adjacent to the former tyre manufacturing site.

Following the factory’s closure in 2020, the Michelin Scotland Innovation Parc (MSIP) took ownership of the premises.

And last year the Baldovie House lease was taken on by social enterprise The Circle, who rented out spaces to several charities.

But The Circle was forced to quit Baldovie House earlier this year, saying it was no longer economically viable for them to continue running the building.

The 6,964 sq ft building was subsequently put on the market for offers over £400,000.

Now Dundee gym Forward Fitness are seeking to engage with MSIP and Dundee City Council to promote the gym as an “assist to the new MSIP site”.

A supporting statement submitted with the planning application said: “The applicants (Forward Fitness) are looking to established a high-quality gym facility providing a range of fitness equipment including cardio and weight lifting facilities.

“The type of gym proposed has limited competition within the city as it will provide specialist equipment including a range of fitness and weight machines.

“Facilities of this nature require larger open space on the ground floor premises with level floors.

“There are limited opportunities for this type of property available within the city at present.”

Forward Fitness also outlined how the gym would be “a great addition” to the local community following the closure of “Energie ” on Douglas Road, which shut its doors last year.

Baldovie House dates back to 1898 and is category C listed building.

It was extended in 1976 by Michelin for use as a recreational and social club and has historically acted as a communal asset to the surrounding community.