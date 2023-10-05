Fife nurse struck off after saying ‘the quicker we get rid of these blacks and get our own people in, the better’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Fife nurse struck off after saying ‘the quicker we get rid of these blacks and get our own people in, the better’

Sandra Wilson also refused to work with staff of a different skin colour, according to the NMC.

By Kieran Webster & Chloe Burrell
Lunardi Court Care Home in Cupar
Lunardi Court Care Home in Cupar. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

A Fife nurse found to have made racist remarks about colleagues at a care home has been struck off.

Sandra Wilson was working at Lunardi Court Care Home in Cupar when she made the comments.

The Nursing and Midwifery Council launched an investigation and found 12 of 13 allegations against her to be proven.

A report on the NMC probe stated that on an unknown date Wilson said: “The quicker we get rid of these blacks and get our own people in, the better,” or words to that effect.

Fife nurse found to have made racist remarks

The watchdog also found Wilson called Indian colleagues “it” and “that thing”, made them sit in another room and said: “They should stay in their own country.”

She also refused to work with staff she perceived to be not white, according to the NMC’s findings.

During a hearing into Wilson’s conduct, one witness told the NMC panel: “She admitted to me that she hates coloured people and won’t work with them.

“She makes the Indian staff sit in a different room from her and calls them ‘it’ and ‘that thing.”

The NMC logo.
The NMC published the report. Image: NMC

Another witness said: “On one occasion I was walking upstairs with her, and she said to me, ‘The quicker we get rid of these blacks and get our own people in, the better’.

“We had two Indian boys in, and they were absolutely lovely.”

Wilson denied to the panel that she had made the comments and claimed she had “no hostility” towards black or foreign people, and had previously worked in Africa without any problems.

But when contacted for comment by The Courier, Wilson admitted she “couldn’t communicate” and “didn’t understand” Indian workers that had been brought in to work at the home.

She added: “I put a report into management because if they can’t communicate with me, how are they meant to communicate with residents?”

Fife nurse dragged residents to bathrooms and swore

The NMC also found that in October 2020, Wilson told a resident to “shut up” on more than one occasion and grabbed their arms.

On another occasion, in February 2021, Wilson delayed calling an out-of-hours doctor after a large amount of blood was found in a resident’s urine and their temperature reached 40.6°C.

Wilson was also found to have dragged residents to bathrooms and swore in the presence of residents.

Despite the allegations, no residents were harmed under Wilson’s care. Image: Shutterstock/Monkey Business

However, the NMC found there had been no complaints about Wilson prior to working at the care home and said no resident was harmed under her care.

Wilson quit her job at the care home in 2021, before an investigation into her behaviour was launched, but the NMC said she had held a desire to return to nursing with the NHS as she “loved and missed” the profession.

The report concluded: “Your actions were significant departures from the standards expected of a registered nurse and are fundamentally incompatible with your remaining on the register.

“Your actions were serious and to allow you to continue practising would undermine public confidence in the profession and in the NMC as a regulatory body.”

Struck-off Fife nurse responds to claims of racist remarks

Responding to the findings of the report, Wilson said she had not experienced a problem at any job before during her 35-year career, before working at Lunardi Court.

She told The Courier: “I was putting complaints to the management because they cut it down to two nurses at night and it was only me with 40 residents.

“They started to bring in agency carers from Edinburgh who were Indian and they couldn’t communicate – I didn’t understand them.

It’s just been a joke. I lost my husband just before it happened

“I put a report into management because if they can’t communicate with me, how are they meant to communicate with residents? It was unbelievable.

“I then reported the deputy manager because she was swearing at me for not doing an extra shift.

“I will admit I didn’t call the NHS for one patient but I observed them all through the night and they were fine.

“It’s just been a joke. I lost my husband just before it happened.

“It’s just not been right and that’s been over two-and-a-half years.”

A spokesperson for Four Seasons Health Care, which runs the Cupar care home said: “Following the initial allegations, Four Seasons suspended the employee pending investigation.

“The employee resigned following a disciplinary hearing.

“We will always take action to protect the care and wellbeing of our residents, which remain our first priority.”

