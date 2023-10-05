Scotland and Poland both keen on young St Johnstone star Fran Franczak

Scotland and Poland are set to battle it out for young St Johnstone star, Fran Franczak.

The 16-year-old became Saints’ youngest ever player when he featured as a second half substitute against Hibs last month.

Born and brought up in Perth, the midfielder has Polish parents.

And the McDiarmid Park club’s head of youth development, Alistair Stevenson, revealed at a recent supporters’ meeting that both nations are interested in involving Franczak in their age-group set-ups.

“Young Fran is now on the bench for the first team at age 16,” said Stevenson in a Q&A session during the fans’ forum earlier this week.

“A fantastic Polish family, his big brother is a great player too and he is in part-time as he is back at school.

At 16 years and 38 days old Fran Franczak became our youngest ever player taking over from Vic Robertson who was 16 years, 4 months and 20 days back in September 1976 👏 Only 4 players have played for first team aged 16: Fran Franczak

Vic Robertson

Stevie May

Jimmy Benson pic.twitter.com/23tMkNb3LN — St. Johnstone FC (@StJohnstone) September 24, 2023

“He fills in his spare time working as a chef in Aberfeldy – on the bus at six in the morning to Perth, walk from town to the stadium and then train which just shows the standard that they have all got.

“They are absolutely switched on.

“We have had the Polish FA on regarding Fran wanting background details and I think Scotland are also showing an interest and it is high time they did.”