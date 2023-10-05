Scotland and Poland both keen on young St Johnstone star Fran Franczak

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Scotland and Poland both keen on young St Johnstone star Fran Franczak

The 16-year-old midfielder is eligible to play for two countries.

By Eric Nicolson
Fran Franczak.
Fran Franczak. Image: SNS.

Scotland and Poland are set to battle it out for young St Johnstone star, Fran Franczak.

The 16-year-old became Saints’ youngest ever player when he featured as a second half substitute against Hibs last month.

Born and brought up in Perth, the midfielder has Polish parents.

And the McDiarmid Park club’s head of youth development, Alistair Stevenson, revealed at a recent supporters’ meeting that both nations are interested in involving Franczak in their age-group set-ups.

“Young Fran is now on the bench for the first team at age 16,” said Stevenson in a Q&A session during the fans’ forum earlier this week.

“A fantastic Polish family, his big brother is a great player too and he is in part-time as he is back at school.

“He fills in his spare time working as a chef in Aberfeldy – on the bus at six in the morning to Perth, walk from town to the stadium and then train which just shows the standard that they have all got.

“They are absolutely switched on.

“We have had the Polish FA on regarding Fran wanting background details and I think Scotland are also showing an interest and it is high time they did.”

Conversation