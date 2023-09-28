St Johnstone record-breaker Fran Franczak could START v Livingston but must wait for first team dressing room spot

Fran Franczak could start his first game for St Johnstone this weekend, manager Steven MacLean has revealed.

But even if the 16-year-old plays against Livingston, scores or wins, earning a place in the McDiarmid Park senior pros dressing room will take a more substantial body of work.

“You need to play a few games to get in the big boy dressing room,” said the Perth boss.

“I remember at Hearts, Craig Levein had a certain number of matches before they could get in the first team dressing room at the training ground.

“Things like that for younger boys are good.

“At Rangers we had to be clean shaven every day as a young player.

“They always said you could have a beard when you are in the first team! We had to wear a shirt and tie to start with.

“All of the younger boys want to be in the first team dressing room and that is what they need to aspire to get to.”

‘Pushing every day’

On the prospects of Saints’ youngest ever player being selected for the crucial clash with Livingston on Saturday, MacLean said: “Fran was in my thoughts to start last weekend.

“He’s doing well.

“He now has minutes from coming on against Hibs and is pushing every day in training to get a start.

“Whether we do it or not, we’ll see where he is.

“Physically, Fran is fine and it will just be about getting him in at the right time.

“He’s just a great kid, comes in and works hard every day – first in and probably last away.

“He won’t get too up or down.

“It’s about trying to keep him protected – and keeping the agents away from him!”

Two games against Livingston last season will be remembered for all the wrong reasons – a trip to West Lothian turning out to be Callum Davidson’s last in charge and a January defeat at McDiarmid that saw Saints fall three goals behind their opponents by half-time.

“We gave away cheap goals that day,” MacLean recalled.

“If you give Livi something to hold onto, they are hard to break down.

“When they get in front they are dogged, hard to play against and will counter on you.

“If you let them play, they will play. But can go direct and mix it as well. We need to be wary of both.”