St Johnstone record-breaker Fran Franczak could START v Livingston but must wait for first team dressing room spot

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone record-breaker Fran Franczak could START v Livingston but must wait for first team dressing room spot

There's more work before the 16-year-old is in with the 'big boys', according to Steven MacLean.

By Eric Nicolson
Fran Franczak isn't in the St Johnstone first team dressing room yet.
Fran Franczak isn't in the St Johnstone first team dressing room yet. Image: SNS.

Fran Franczak could start his first game for St Johnstone this weekend, manager Steven MacLean has revealed.

But even if the 16-year-old plays against Livingston, scores or wins, earning a place in the McDiarmid Park senior pros dressing room will take a more substantial body of work.

“You need to play a few games to get in the big boy dressing room,” said the Perth boss.

“I remember at Hearts, Craig Levein had a certain number of matches before they could get in the first team dressing room at the training ground.

“Things like that for younger boys are good.

“At Rangers we had to be clean shaven every day as a young player.

“They always said you could have a beard when you are in the first team! We had to wear a shirt and tie to start with.

“All of the younger boys want to be in the first team dressing room and that is what they need to aspire to get to.”

‘Pushing every day’

On the prospects of Saints’ youngest ever player being selected for the crucial clash with Livingston on Saturday, MacLean said: “Fran was in my thoughts to start last weekend.

“He’s doing well.

“He now has minutes from coming on against Hibs and is pushing every day in training to get a start.

“Whether we do it or not, we’ll see where he is.

“Physically, Fran is fine and it will just be about getting him in at the right time.

“He’s just a great kid, comes in and works hard every day – first in and probably last away.

“He won’t get too up or down.

“It’s about trying to keep him protected – and keeping the agents away from him!”

Livingston's James Penrice celebrates after scoring to make it 4-2 in January. Image: SNS.
Livingston’s James Penrice celebrates after scoring to make it 4-2 in January. Image: SNS.

Two games against Livingston last season will be remembered for all the wrong reasons – a trip to West Lothian turning out to be Callum Davidson’s last in charge and a January defeat at McDiarmid that saw Saints fall three goals behind their opponents by half-time.

“We gave away cheap goals that day,” MacLean recalled.

“If you give Livi something to hold onto, they are hard to break down.

“When they get in front they are dogged, hard to play against and will counter on you.

“If you let them play, they will play. But can go direct and mix it as well. We need to be wary of both.”

More from St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone and Rangers met at McDiarmid Park earlier this month.
Rangers v St Johnstone November 4 match postponed
St Johnstone midfielder Sven Sprangler is setting high standards.
Sven Sprangler sets St Johnstone standards on and off pitch, says Steven MacLean
Steven MacLean and Duncan Ferguson have a big weekend coming up, while Tony Watt continues to be a Dundee United talking point.
PODCAST: Have St Johnstone reached season-defining point already?
St Johnstone manager Steven MacLean.
'Blood soon wipes off', says St Johnstone boss Steven MacLean as he seeks bravery…
St Johnstone midfielder Max Kucheriavyi.
St Johnstone star Max Kucheriavyi back in Ukraine under-21 squad for games v England…
Vic Robertson - St Johnstone's youngest ever goalscorer.
EXCLUSIVE: Vic Robertson on goal that made St Johnstone history and career that faded…
St Johnstone manager Steven MacLean.
Steven MacLean: St Johnstone need wins to stop becoming detached - and they need…
Sven Sprangler makes a challenge in his St Johnstone debut against Hibs.
Sven Sprangler: I wasn't wanted in Austria but St Johnstone move is a dream…
Sven Sprangler made an impressive St Johnstone debut, Stevie May was a lone striker again and Steven MacLean has problems to solve.
ERIC NICOLSON: St Johnstone MUST show a gear change against Livingston and play in…
St Johnstone boss Steven MacLean.
St Johnstone boss Steven MacLean admits to a worrying recurring theme after Hibs defeat…

Conversation