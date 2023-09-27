PODCAST: Have St Johnstone reached the season-defining point already?

It’s still September and a full set of fixtures is yet to be completed – but are St Johnstone already facing a season-defining match this weekend?

In this week’s Talking Football podcast, Jim Spence, Sean Hamilton and Eric Nicolson discuss the urgency of the Perth side securing a league win over Livingston and lifting a cloud of supporter resignation away from McDiarmid Park.

By contrast, Dundee United and Dundee are both showing the sort of character needed to make their seasons a success and are brimming with optimism for their next games.

Also, we look forward to the return of Duncan Ferguson and a mouth-watering dugout battle with Dick Campbell.

Listen below on Podbean –

Subscribe and listen at one of the following links –

Google Podcasts

Apple Podcasts

Spotify

Or you can now watch the podcast free on YouTube