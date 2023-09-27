Dundee firework ban takes step closer as councillors approve consultation plans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee firework ban takes step closer as councillors approve consultation plans

But a proposed firework ban in Dundee is still unlikely to be in place until the end of January at the earliest.

By Liam Rutherford Local Democracy Reporter
Councillors have given the go ahead to begin a consultation process to introduce Firework Control Zones. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Councillors have given the go ahead to begin a consultation process on proposals to introduce firework ban in Dundee.

New powers were given to local authorities in June allow them to introduce so-called firework control zones.

These would make it illegal for any member of the public to ignite fireworks in the designated areas, including in their own garden.

And at a meeting of Dundee City Council’s city governance committee on Monday, councillors gave the green-light to begin the process of introducing the ban.

An eight to 12-week consultation process will now begin, which includes choosing which areas the ban should be imposed.

But any firework ban in the city is unlikely to be in place until January at the earliest – leading to claims the local authority has been slow in their response to the new powers.

Councillor Daniel Coleman, who represents the Strathmartine ward, said: “I do have to say I don’t think the council moved fast enough on this matter.

Strathmartine Councillor Daniel Coleman. Image: Mhairi Edwards.

“The legislation came into effect on June 22 and the statutory guidance was made available that same day.

“But we are now at the tail end of September and this report is now coming forward.

“I appreciate resources are stretched, I know that only too well, but I do feel this should have been given absolute priority.

“Clearly we’ve missed the boat for 2023 for bringing in any control zones.”

Council officers have insisted that control zones wouldn’t have been able to be implemented on time for this November. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

However, council officers stressed that due to the time the process of introducing any ban would take, there was no way of getting it in place in time for this years Bonfire Night.

Tom Stirling, head of community safety and protection, said: “Even if we had started right away, digesting the guidance and then drawing up proposals (takes time).

“Our estimations certainly were that we would not have been able to put a zone in place in time for the October or November period this year.”

The Council will now start a consultation process

Under the so-called firework-control zones, those caught breaking the ban could face a fine of up to £5,000 or six months in prison.

Public firework displays would be permitted, subject to requirements, but the council no longer run these in Dundee.

And council leader John Alexander made assurances the council would do all it can to make Dundee’s communities feel safe following last year’s Kirkton riots.

John Alexander. Image: Steve Brown, DC Thomson

He said: “We’ve got to be mindful of the time of year we’re at and what is approaching us in terms of Bonfire Night.

“Working with both those agency’s I mentioned (Scottish Fire and Rescue Service, Police Scotland) as well as council services to make sure that we lessen the impact on our communities and not see a repeat of what we saw last year which was completely unexpectable.

“It shouldn’t have happened, our communities shouldn’t be living in fear at any point during the year and we need to make sure that we continue to work to address those underlying issues.”

