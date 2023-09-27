5 ridiculously cheap flats in Tayside and Fife

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
5 ridiculously cheap flats in Tayside and Fife

With asking prices as low as £17,000 there are some incredibly inexpensive properties in Angus, Dundee, Fife and Perthshire.

Flats in Tayside and Fife start from just £17,000. Image: Zoopla.
By Jack McKeown

Could you buy a flat for less than the price of a new Vauxhall Corsa?

You quite possibly could. We found a flat in Perthshire that has had its asking price slashed by 50% and now has a guide price of just £17,000.

Here are some of the cheapest flats in Tayside and Fife.

Coupar Angus

This cheap flat in Coupar Angus has a guide price of just £17,000. Image: Zoopla.

This flat in Coupar Angus forms part of a block of six that are on sale individually or as a portfolio.

Cumberland Barracks is a three story sandstone building that was built between 1745 and 1766. Used by the British Army during the suppression of the Jacobite Rebellion, it has great historical significance.

Flat 2 is a one bedroom flat on the first floor. It comprises an entrance hallway, living room, kitchen and bedroom.

The flat’s home report values it at £53,000 and it was originally marketed for £34,000. That price has now been cut in half and it’s on sale for a guide price of just £17,000.

It is being sold through an auction site, however, so it will go to the highest bidder and there’s an auctioneer’s fee on top of that.

Future Property Auctions are the selling agent.

Arbroath

This ground floor flat in Arbroath has a price tag of just £29,000. Image: Zoopla.

Located on the ground floor of a fairly modern block in Arbroath, this one bedroom flat could do with a bit of upgrading. But with a price tag of just £29,000 you can hardly complain.

The flat has an entrance hallway, lounge with large windows, kitchen, bedroom and bathroom. There are gardens to the rear and parking to the front.

It’s on with McEwan Fraser Legal.

Dundee

This studio is one of the cheapest flats in Dundee. Image: TSPC.

With an asking price of just £38,000, this is among the cheapest flats in Dundee. It’s on Thirlestane Place, in the Ballumbie area of the city.

The studio apartment consists of a living room/bedroom, a kitchen, shower room and a dressing room.

There isn’t a huge amount of space but it’s cheap to buy and should be cheap to run. It would be perfect for a young single person.

It’s on sale with Campbell Boath.

Montrose

This flat has 3 bedrooms for a guide price of just £34,000. Image: Zoopla.

Located in the heart of Montrose this duplex apartment has three bedrooms over two levels.

Currently tenanted at £470 a month, it’s being marketed as an investment opportunity. It was originally listed for £47,000 last month but recently had its price reduced to £34,000.

Again, it’s on sale with an auction site so that may not be the price it sells for and there will be fees on top.

See Future Property Auctions for more details.

Methil

Two bedrooms for £38,000? Check out this flat in Methil. Image: Zoopla

The Fife town of Methil has always been a cheap place to buy property. But even by its standards this two-bedroom flat offers amazing value.

Set on the ground floor of a corner block it comes with private garden grounds to the front and side. The accommodation comprises a lounge, kitchen, two bedrooms and a family bathroom.

It’s in need of renovation but the asking price of just £37,995 reflects that. With a new rail link due to open nearby there’s potential for the flat’s value to increase as well.

It’s on sale with First for Homes.

