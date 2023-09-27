5 ridiculously cheap flats in Tayside and Fife

Could you buy a flat for less than the price of a new Vauxhall Corsa?

You quite possibly could. We found a flat in Perthshire that has had its asking price slashed by 50% and now has a guide price of just £17,000.

Here are some of the cheapest flats in Tayside and Fife.

Coupar Angus

This flat in Coupar Angus forms part of a block of six that are on sale individually or as a portfolio.

Cumberland Barracks is a three story sandstone building that was built between 1745 and 1766. Used by the British Army during the suppression of the Jacobite Rebellion, it has great historical significance.

Flat 2 is a one bedroom flat on the first floor. It comprises an entrance hallway, living room, kitchen and bedroom.

The flat’s home report values it at £53,000 and it was originally marketed for £34,000. That price has now been cut in half and it’s on sale for a guide price of just £17,000.

It is being sold through an auction site, however, so it will go to the highest bidder and there’s an auctioneer’s fee on top of that.

Future Property Auctions are the selling agent.

Arbroath

Located on the ground floor of a fairly modern block in Arbroath, this one bedroom flat could do with a bit of upgrading. But with a price tag of just £29,000 you can hardly complain.

The flat has an entrance hallway, lounge with large windows, kitchen, bedroom and bathroom. There are gardens to the rear and parking to the front.

It’s on with McEwan Fraser Legal.

Dundee

With an asking price of just £38,000, this is among the cheapest flats in Dundee. It’s on Thirlestane Place, in the Ballumbie area of the city.

The studio apartment consists of a living room/bedroom, a kitchen, shower room and a dressing room.

There isn’t a huge amount of space but it’s cheap to buy and should be cheap to run. It would be perfect for a young single person.

It’s on sale with Campbell Boath.

Montrose

Located in the heart of Montrose this duplex apartment has three bedrooms over two levels.

Currently tenanted at £470 a month, it’s being marketed as an investment opportunity. It was originally listed for £47,000 last month but recently had its price reduced to £34,000.

Again, it’s on sale with an auction site so that may not be the price it sells for and there will be fees on top.

See Future Property Auctions for more details.

Methil

The Fife town of Methil has always been a cheap place to buy property. But even by its standards this two-bedroom flat offers amazing value.

Set on the ground floor of a corner block it comes with private garden grounds to the front and side. The accommodation comprises a lounge, kitchen, two bedrooms and a family bathroom.

It’s in need of renovation but the asking price of just £37,995 reflects that. With a new rail link due to open nearby there’s potential for the flat’s value to increase as well.

It’s on sale with First for Homes.