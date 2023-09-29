£4 million needed to save Perth’s oldest building as crisis talks held over St John’s Kirk

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

£4 million needed to save Perth’s oldest building as crisis talks held over St John’s Kirk

The church sits next door to the new multi-million-pound Perth Museum.

By Andrew Robson
St John's Kirk in the heart of Perth.
From left, Bill Wilson, Maureen Young and Mel Jameson outside St John's Kirk in Perth. Image: Perthshire Picture Agency

A huge campaign has been launched to save Perth’s oldest building.

About £4 million is needed to secure the future of St John’s Kirk.

The 900-year-old church is under threat as costs for a series of essential repairs and renovations soar.

St John’s Kirk, an iconic part of the Perth skyline, has a leaking spire and belfry and decaying masonry.

Its roof is also deteriorating and the casings of the stained-glass windows are compromised.

‘Vital’ fundraising campaign to save St John’s Kirk

The Trust of St John’s Kirk of Perth and the kirk session have shouldered emergency repairs to date, but funds are said to be quickly running out.

Maureen Young, chair of the Trust of St John’s Kirk of Perth, says it is vital that the church is preserved – particularly with the multi-million-pound Perth Museum project next door.

She said: “St John’s Kirk is the heart of Perth in every sense.

“Millions have been spent on creating a world-class tourist destination housing the Stone of Destiny at the former City Hall.

The inside of St John's Kirk in Perth
The inside of St John’s Kirk in 2016. Image: Dougie Nicolson/DC Thomson
A Perth High School group rehearsing in the church in 2011. Image: DC Thomson

“It’s vital that the new museum’s Medieval neighbour is protected and promoted to ensure Perth’s oldest and newest attractions sit side-by-side in pristine condition.”

Crisis talks have already taken place over the church’s future and it is hoped a business plan will be in place by the end of the year.

Session clerk Bill Wilson said: “St John’s Kirk has a special place in the hearts of so many.

“It has been a centre of worship for nearly 900 years and played a pivotal role in the history and development of Perth.

A 2011 picture of Perth’s skyline featuring the St John’s Kirk spire on the left. Image: Steven MacDougall/DC Thomson

“Marriages, christenings, funerals, civic and public events and landmark royal and historic occasions have all taken place within these ancient walls and its impact and influence have stretched far beyond Perth’s city boundary – both nationwide and internationally.”

The building was most famously the site of John Knox’s sermon in 1559 that ignited the Reformation in Scotland.

John Swinney, MSP for Perthshire North, says St John’s Kirk is “absolutely central” to the identity of Perth.

John Swinney: ‘We can’t turn our backs on St John’s Kirk’

He said: “The deterioration of St John’s Kirk has to be avoided at all costs.

“It sits in the very heart of the city, adjacent to what will be one of the country’s most significant tourist attractions.

“We can’t afford to turn our backs on such a significant building.”

A Church of Scotland spokesman added: “The Presbytery of Perth recently carried out a comprehensive review of the estate in Perth and decided to take St John’s Kirk into guardianship.

“The Presbytery is supporting the Trust in seeking to raise funds themselves and along with the General Trustees, the property holding arm of the Church of Scotland, continues to have constructive dialogue with representatives.

“The Church holds restricted funds which are used to pay for restoration and refurbishment work in buildings where appropriate.”

An online appeal page for the campaign has been launched, while donation forms are also available at the church.

