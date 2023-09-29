£4 million needed to save Perth’s oldest building as crisis talks held over St John’s Kirk

A huge campaign has been launched to save Perth’s oldest building.

About £4 million is needed to secure the future of St John’s Kirk.

The 900-year-old church is under threat as costs for a series of essential repairs and renovations soar.

St John’s Kirk, an iconic part of the Perth skyline, has a leaking spire and belfry and decaying masonry.

Its roof is also deteriorating and the casings of the stained-glass windows are compromised.

‘Vital’ fundraising campaign to save St John’s Kirk

The Trust of St John’s Kirk of Perth and the kirk session have shouldered emergency repairs to date, but funds are said to be quickly running out.

Maureen Young, chair of the Trust of St John’s Kirk of Perth, says it is vital that the church is preserved – particularly with the multi-million-pound Perth Museum project next door.

She said: “St John’s Kirk is the heart of Perth in every sense.

“Millions have been spent on creating a world-class tourist destination housing the Stone of Destiny at the former City Hall.

“It’s vital that the new museum’s Medieval neighbour is protected and promoted to ensure Perth’s oldest and newest attractions sit side-by-side in pristine condition.”

Crisis talks have already taken place over the church’s future and it is hoped a business plan will be in place by the end of the year.

Session clerk Bill Wilson said: “St John’s Kirk has a special place in the hearts of so many.

“It has been a centre of worship for nearly 900 years and played a pivotal role in the history and development of Perth.

“Marriages, christenings, funerals, civic and public events and landmark royal and historic occasions have all taken place within these ancient walls and its impact and influence have stretched far beyond Perth’s city boundary – both nationwide and internationally.”

The building was most famously the site of John Knox’s sermon in 1559 that ignited the Reformation in Scotland.

John Swinney, MSP for Perthshire North, says St John’s Kirk is “absolutely central” to the identity of Perth.

John Swinney: ‘We can’t turn our backs on St John’s Kirk’

He said: “The deterioration of St John’s Kirk has to be avoided at all costs.

“It sits in the very heart of the city, adjacent to what will be one of the country’s most significant tourist attractions.

“We can’t afford to turn our backs on such a significant building.”

A Church of Scotland spokesman added: “The Presbytery of Perth recently carried out a comprehensive review of the estate in Perth and decided to take St John’s Kirk into guardianship.

“The Presbytery is supporting the Trust in seeking to raise funds themselves and along with the General Trustees, the property holding arm of the Church of Scotland, continues to have constructive dialogue with representatives.

“The Church holds restricted funds which are used to pay for restoration and refurbishment work in buildings where appropriate.”

An online appeal page for the campaign has been launched, while donation forms are also available at the church.