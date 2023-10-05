Fife MasterChef winner Jamie Scott launches new food offering in The Cove Bar

MasterChef: The Professionals winner Jamie Scott has launched new bar offering at The Newport.

The Cove Bar, offering a relaxed style of food, is Jamie and his wife Kelly’s latest offering.

It is situated in what was formerly known as The Newport Bar, next door to their newly awarded three AA Rosette restaurant.

With the popular Shipwreck Seafood truck now anchored for winter, The Cove Bar will offer diners the chance to sample different kinds of dishes from Jamie.

He says: “The Cove Bar will be open to all and offer customers to drop in to sample a taste of Newport within a stunning location.

“We have re-crafted the food offerings to give The Cove Bar its own bespoke menu that stays true to the signature style people have come to expect from our brand.

“We’re sure The Cove Bar will prove popular and offer customers a warm, relaxed and snug environment to enjoy some delicious food and drink at a stunning waterside location.”

The Cove Bar menu

Headlining the new bar menu is the rump cap burger, with a bakery bun, sriracha, gem lettuce and onion.

Other small plates include confit duck toastie, salt & pepper squid with kimchi mayo and girolle & trompette mushrooms on brioche toast. Prices range from £10 to £15.

The snacks and nibbles offering is wide, ranging from East Coast charcuterie and favourite Scottish cheeses to salted hake bites with tartare sauce and truffle & cep mushroom doughnuts. Snacks start at £5, going up to £10.

On the side, there’s a choice of triple cooked chips with truffle mayo, BBQ potatoes with fresh cheese, and Caesar salad. Sides cost £4 or £5.

The whole menu is made from scratch, staying true to the Scott’s zero-waste and reduced food miles values.

Kelly says: “As with everything we do, we are staying true to our principles with The Cove Bar, backed by an exceptionally talented team.

“We work hard to source the finest hand-picked local ingredients to support seasonal and sustainable food.

“All the meat trim from the restaurant and bakery helps to produce our burger mix and all the vegetable trim goes into our own kimchi. All bread waste is repurposed to make our miso.”

Decked out in furnishings made from reclaimed whisky barrels and railway lines, The Cove Bar has a unique look.

On the back of the latest success of Sandbanks Brasserie – which launched in May – the couple hope to entice diners to sample their new dishes.

The Cove Bar serves up from 10am to late, Thursday to Sunday.

Coffees and pastries from The Newport Bakery are available all day, with the new bar menu on offer from 12pm to 8pm.