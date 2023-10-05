Fife MasterChef winner Jamie Scott launches new food offering in The Cove Bar

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Food & Drink

Fife MasterChef winner Jamie Scott launches new food offering in The Cove Bar

The Cove Bar offers snacks, nibbles and small plates - including a burger and duck confit toastie.

By Maria Gran
Jamie Scott inside The Cove Bar with his food offering
Jamie Scott has a new menu in The Cove Bar. Image: Ginger PR

MasterChef: The Professionals winner Jamie Scott has launched new bar offering at The Newport.

The Cove Bar, offering a relaxed style of food, is Jamie and his wife Kelly’s latest offering.

It is situated in what was formerly known as The Newport Bar, next door to their newly awarded three AA Rosette restaurant.

With the popular Shipwreck Seafood truck now anchored for winter, The Cove Bar will offer diners the chance to sample different kinds of dishes from Jamie.

He says: “The Cove Bar will be open to all and offer customers to drop in to sample a taste of Newport within a stunning location.

“We have re-crafted the food offerings to give The Cove Bar its own bespoke menu that stays true to the signature style people have come to expect from our brand.

A table of bar snacks and nibbles
The snacks and nibbles selection of the new menu. Image: Ginger PR

“We’re sure The Cove Bar will prove popular and offer customers a warm, relaxed and snug environment to enjoy some delicious food and drink at a stunning waterside location.”

The Cove Bar menu

Headlining the new bar menu is the rump cap burger, with a bakery bun, sriracha, gem lettuce and onion.

Other small plates include confit duck toastie, salt & pepper squid with kimchi mayo and girolle & trompette mushrooms on brioche toast. Prices range from £10 to £15.

The snacks and nibbles offering is wide, ranging from East Coast charcuterie and favourite Scottish cheeses to salted hake bites with tartare sauce and truffle & cep mushroom doughnuts. Snacks start at £5, going up to £10.

The Rump Cap Burger from The Cove Bar
The Cove Bar’s signature burger. Image: Ginger PR

On the side, there’s a choice of triple cooked chips with truffle mayo, BBQ potatoes with fresh cheese, and Caesar salad. Sides cost £4 or £5.

The whole menu is made from scratch, staying true to the Scott’s zero-waste and reduced food miles values.

Kelly says: “As with everything we do, we are staying true to our principles with The Cove Bar, backed by an exceptionally talented team.

The duck confit toastie with a fried egg on top.
The duck confit toastie. Image: Ginger PR

“We work hard to source the finest hand-picked local ingredients to support seasonal and sustainable food.

“All the meat trim from the restaurant and bakery helps to produce our burger mix and all the vegetable trim goes into our own kimchi. All bread waste is repurposed to make our miso.”

Decked out in furnishings made from reclaimed whisky barrels and railway lines, The Cove Bar has a unique look.

A table of dishes inside The Cove Bar
The Cove Bar’s selection of small plates. Image: Ginger PR

On the back of the latest success of Sandbanks Brasserie – which launched in May – the couple hope to entice diners to sample their new dishes.

The Cove Bar serves up from 10am to late, Thursday to Sunday.

Coffees and pastries from The Newport Bakery are available all day, with the new bar menu on offer from 12pm to 8pm.

More from Food & Drink

Maria and Joanna holding their Nourish Takeout Co drinks
Drive-Thru Review: What did we make of Dundee's 'fitness food' offering The Nourish Takeout…
The inside of Bertie Mooney's pub in Dundee, where there are plans for a golf simulator
Dundee pub revamp to include golf simulator and electronic darts
Bertie, Keren and Joe standing behind a table of whisky in Blair Castle
I’m in Perthshire’s Blair Castle – would I spend £10K on 'Scotland’s oldest whisky'?
Dil'Se Indian restaurant on Perth Road, Dundee, which is reopening
'Famous' Dundee Indian restaurant to reopen under new management
Ross McGregor and Dean Banks ahead of opening new Dundee cocktail bar Temple Lane
MasterChef star Dean Banks behind new cocktail bar in Dundee
Dundee Cocktail Week will return in 2023
Dundee Cocktail Week 2023: All you need to know
Erin, Derek and Calum Alexander harvesting onions at Bellfield Organic Nursery.
Made in Perthshire: Bellfield Organic Nursery delivers 700 fruit & veg boxes a week
Owen Foster, owner of Owen's Angus Jams and Foster's Farm Shop and Cafe.
Rising Star: Rugby mad Angus jam maker Owen is sick of sticky stereotypes
Snooker balls and cue on a snooker table.
Your guide to 4 must-visit live sports bars in Fife
Aeble cider shop, which will open a bar area, in Anstruther
Fife cider shop to open bar area

Conversation