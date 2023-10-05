Jim Goodwin lands Championship manager of the month award as Dundee United boss laughs off ‘curse’ and sends simple message to Tannadice stars

Jim Goodwin has been named Championship manager of the month following an unbeaten September with Dundee United.

Goodwin guided the Tangerines to victories against Airdrieonians, Inverness Caledonian Thistle and Queen’s Park, while only an uncharacteristic defensive mix-up denied them victory against Morton; the sides playing out a 1-1 draw.

Away from league duty, United also swept Dunfermline aside 3-0 in the SPFL Trust Trophy.

The Terrors notched 11 goals in five games in all competitions last month, conceding just two. They hold a one point lead over Raith Rovers, who they face this weekend, at the summit of the Championship.

Goodwin said: “I’m not a huge fan of individual awards in team sport but I’m very grateful to those who voted for me and I’m proud to receive it.

“It’s recognition for the hard work that has been done collectively; by the backroom team and, ultimately, the players who have gone out and done the job on a match-day.

“We are on an excellent unbeaten run, look solid at the back and are scoring plenty of goals. It’s good recognition for the group — but these are very early days and we have a huge game on Saturday.”

Indeed, Goodwin laughed off the hackneyed notion of a manager of the month curse ahead of a mouth-watering trip to Stark’s this weekend.

“I don’t do superstition — or anything like that,” smiled the United gaffer. “And the message to the players is: more of the same.”