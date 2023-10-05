Movie stars and music heroes to the fore as Dunhill Cup tees off in Tayside and Fife

A-list stars joked with fans as the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship got under way in torrential rain on Thursday.

Groundhog Day and Ghostbusters actor Bill Murray was in good spirits as he sat down for a chat during his round at Carnoustie.

And singer and TV presenter Ronan Keating delighted a primary school class by signing autographs and posing for pictures with them in St Andrews.

The pair are joined by a host of other celebrities for the prestigious five-day event, which sees professional golfers team up with amateurs.

This year’s celebrities include Hollywood actors Catherine Zeta-Jones, The Untouchables star Andy Garcia and Ant-Man actress Kathryn Newton.

Newton, making her second appearance in the competition, says the Dunhill now feels like home.

The 26-year-old told her 1.9 million Instagram followers: “It’s the people, it’s the energy here and I just feel comfortable. It’s very magical.”

The Big Little Lies and Gary Unmarried actress hopes high winds will stay away.

“It doesn’t really matter though because I’m just so happy and I’m going to play the Old Course.”

Other Dunhill Cup celebrities include sportsmen and musicians

The line-up also includes five-time Olympic rowing champion Sir Steve Redgrave and former Wales and Real Madrid footballer Gareth Bale.

And Huey Lewis, Mike Rutherford of Genesis fame, and Keane frontman Tom Chaplin are among the musicians taking part.

But the biggest first tee cheers were reserved for the triumverate of European Ryder Cup winners.

Oban star Robert ‘Leftie’ MacIntyre, Matt Fitzpatrick and Tommy Fleetwood – whose singles win sealed the Marco Simone victory – all earned a rapturous reception.

The competition takes place at St Andrews Old Course, Kingsbarns and Carnoustie every day until Sunday.

Our photographers Kenny Smith and Steve Brown were beside the fairways to capture some of the action.