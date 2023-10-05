Movie stars and music heroes to the fore as Dunhill Cup tees off in Tayside and Fife

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Movie stars and music heroes to the fore as Dunhill Cup tees off in Tayside and Fife

Catherine Zeta-Jones, Bill Murray and Andy Garcia have taken to the fairways in St Andrews, Carnoustie and Kingsbarns.

Catherine Zeta Jones celebrates holing her putt on the 8th green with playing partner Gaynor Rupert. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Catherine Zeta Jones celebrates holing her putt on the 8th green with playing partner Gaynor Rupert. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
By Claire Warrender & Graham Brown

A-list stars joked with fans as the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship got under way in torrential rain on Thursday.

Groundhog Day and Ghostbusters actor Bill Murray was in good spirits as he sat down for a chat during his round at Carnoustie.

Dunhill Cup celebrities, include Bill Murray, who enjoyed a chat with fans.
Hollywood legend Bill Murray enjoys a chat with a spectator at Carnoustie. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

And singer and TV presenter Ronan Keating delighted a primary school class by signing autographs and posing for pictures with them in St Andrews.

The pair are joined by a host of other celebrities for the prestigious five-day event, which sees professional golfers team up with amateurs.

Dunhill Cup celebrities, including Ronan Keating, who signed a child's backpack.
Singer Ronan Keating signs a backpack for a Canongate Primary School pupil. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

This year’s celebrities include Hollywood actors Catherine Zeta-Jones, The Untouchables star Andy Garcia and Ant-Man actress Kathryn Newton.

Newton, making her second appearance in the competition, says the Dunhill now feels like home.

The 26-year-old told her 1.9 million Instagram followers: “It’s the people, it’s the energy here and I just feel comfortable. It’s very magical.”

The Big Little Lies and Gary Unmarried actress hopes high winds will stay away.

“It doesn’t really matter though because I’m just so happy and I’m going to play the Old Course.”

Other Dunhill Cup celebrities include sportsmen and musicians

The line-up also includes five-time Olympic rowing champion Sir Steve Redgrave and former Wales and Real Madrid footballer Gareth Bale.

And Huey Lewis, Mike Rutherford of Genesis fame, and Keane frontman Tom Chaplin are among the musicians taking part.

But the biggest first tee cheers were reserved for the triumverate of European Ryder Cup winners.

Oban star Robert ‘Leftie’ MacIntyre, Matt Fitzpatrick and Tommy Fleetwood  – whose singles win sealed the Marco Simone victory – all earned a rapturous reception.

The competition takes place at St Andrews Old Course, Kingsbarns and Carnoustie every day until Sunday.

Our photographers Kenny Smith and Steve Brown were beside the fairways to capture some of the action.

Dunhill Cup celebrities include Catherine Zeta-Jones, who is celebrating sinking her putt.
Catherine Zeta-Jones celebrates holing her putt on the 8th green with playing partner Gaynor Rupert at Carnoustie. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Dunhill Cup Celebrities - The Untouchables and Oceans 12 star Andy Garcia braves the rain on his way to the ninth tee at Carnoustie.
The Untouchables and Oceans 12 star Andy Garcia braves the rain on his way to the ninth tee at Carnoustie.. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Dunhill Cup celebrities The King's Man and Imitation Game star Matthew Goode enjoying a chat in St Andrews.
The King’s Man and Imitation Game star Matthew Goode enjoying a chat in St Andrews. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Dunhill Cup celebrities - Bill Murray fools around on the 1st tee with his caddie's cap
Bill Murray fools around on the 1st tee with his caddie’s cap. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Dunhill Cup celebrities - Kathryn Newton reacts to missing a putt on the 8th hole at Carnoustie.
Kathryn Newton reacts to missing a putt on the 8th hole at Carnoustie. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Dunhill Cup celebrities - A Canongate Primary School teacher grabs a selfie with Ronan Keating at the Old Course in St Andrews
A Canongate Primary School teacher grabs a selfie with Ronan Keating at the Old Course in St Andrews. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Dunhill Cup Celebrities Genesis and Mike and the Mechanics guitarist Mike Rutherford on the first tee at St Andrews.
Genesis and Mike and the Mechanics guitarist Mike Rutherford on the first tee at St Andrews. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Dunhill Cup celebrities. Catherine Zeta Jones gets the line for her tee shot at the first hole.
Catherine Zeta-Jones gets the line for her tee shot at the first hole. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Dunhill Cup celebrities - Keane frontman Tom Chaplin tees off, watched by Ronan Keating.
Keane frontman Tom Chaplin tees off, watched by Ronan Keating. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Dunhill Cup celebrities Kathryn Newton gets into the swing of things at the fourth tee.
Kathryn Newton gets into the swing of things at the fourth tee. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Dunhill Cup celebrities Bill Murray jokes around with spectators.
Bill Murray jokes around with spectators. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Dunhill Cup celebrities Matthew Goode is introduced at St Andrews
Matthew Goode is introduced at St Andrews. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Dunhill Cup celebrities. Catherine Zeta Jones putts on the eighth green
Catherine Zeta-Jones putts on the eighth green. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Dunhill Cup celebrities - Catherine Zeta Jones' brothers watch as she celebrates holing her putt.
Catherine Zeta-Jones’ brothers watch as she celebrates holing her putt. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Dunhill Cup celebrities. Linkin Park bassist Dave Farrell takes to the course.
Linkin Park bassist Dave Farrell takes to the course. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Dunhill Cup celebrities. Kathryn Newton loves taking part.
Kathryn Newton loves taking part. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Dunhill Cup celebrities Kathryn Newton loves taking part.
Andy Garcia, still sheltering from that rain. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Dunhill Cup celebrities.
Huey Lewis makes the news in St Andrews. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Ronan Keating singing autographs, no matter what… Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Dunhill Cup celebrities The rain didn't deter these spectators.
The rain didn’t deter these spectators. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

