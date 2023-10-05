The Crown and Outlander productions bring £5.4m boost to Tayside and Fife

Film and TV productions in Tayside and Fife generated an inward investment of around £5.4 million in 2022.

More than 100 different productions were filmed in Tayside and Fife last year.

FifeScreen+TayScreen said its annual report showed “continuing resilience” for film and TV production in the 2022/23 financial year.

Highlights include Outlander, The Crown, The Debutante and Annika.

The 150th Open at St Andrews last summer brought over 20 production companies to the region. Other shows included Miriam and Alan Lost in Scotland.

Brands filming in the region included Mercedes and fashion label Hugo Boss.

FifeScreen+TayScreen recorded a total of 450 filming days, which is up from 430 days in 2021

Film production in Tayside ‘going from strength to strength’

Councillor Altany Craik, Fife Council’s spokesperson for finance, economy and strategic planning, welcomed the news.

He believes filming in the area has gone from “strength to strength”.

Mr Craik said: “The year 2022/23 was a great year for Fife and the surrounding region.

“I am pleased to see that filming is going from strength to strength.

“One of the advantages of our region is its convenient access to studio and production facilities.

“The efforts of FifeScreen, in collaboration with the Council, have been instrumental in promoting our locations and attracting diverse audiences.

“It is widely recognised that media experiences play a significant role in motivating people to visit and experience places in person.”

Last year for Perthshire was used to create an other-wordly transformation for Star Wars spin-off Andor,

Councillor Andrew Parrott is convener of Perth and Kinross Council’s environment, infrastructure and economic development committee.

He said: “We are fortunate to live in an area of outstanding natural beauty so it is no surprise film-makers are keen to shoot here.

“It is always fantastic to see locations from Perth and Kinross on screen and this report shows the significant economic impact filming has across Tayside.”

Tayside and Fife offers ‘vibrant creative sector’

Dundee Councillor Steven Rome said Tayside and Fife brings a “vibrant creative sector”.

He said: “Dundee and the wider region continue to demonstrate the immense charm of its varied and unique locations.

“From internationally renowned spots to unexpectedly captivating places, there is no shortage of appeal.

“The region’s vibrant creative sector and collaborative mindset add to its allure and welcoming atmosphere.

“With the backing of TayScreen, we are confident that the region will attract lots more diverse productions in the years ahead.”

The FifeScreen+TayScreen report also emphasises the positive impact of screen tourism on the local economy.

It said the allure of seeing Scotland on screen remains a significant factor for up to 40% of visitors to the region with the impact reported to last for at least four years.

TayScreen said it plans to build on this success and further solidify the region’s reputation as a vibrant hub for screen production.

It aims to attract more high-profile productions, nurturing local talent, and fostering collaborations.