Star Wars and Outlander productions bring multi-million-pound boost to Tayside and Fife

By Maria Gran
October 7 2022, 6.56am Updated: October 7 2022, 11.06am
Perthshire provides the backdrop to parts of the new Disney+ series Star Wars: Andor.
Perthshire provides the backdrop to parts of the new Disney+ series Star Wars: Andor.

Film and TV productions in Tayside and Fife generated £5.2 million of inward investment last year.

More than 100 different productions were made in Tayside and Fife last year.

According to FifeScreen+TayScreen, the figures show a recovery for film and TV productions in the financial year 2021/22.

The biggest highlights include Star Wars: Andor, Disney’s Wedding Season and Outlander.

Also showcasing the area on the small screen are are BBC programme Great Coastal Railway Journeys, Amazon Prime show Grand Tour Lochdown and House Hunters International.

The FifeScreen+TayScreen office recorded a total of over 430 filming days at locations across the region. This is up from 392 days last year.

Film production in Tayside ‘a welcome boost’

Tayside and Fife continues to hold huge appeal for filmmakers, according to VisitScotland film and creative industries manager Jenni Steele.

The seventh season of Outlander has started filming in Fife.

She said: “Providing a welcome boost to the local economy, these productions have also helped to support the recovery of our industry providing bookings for accommodation and hospitality businesses and supporting local jobs.

“With more productions in the pipeline for the region, we hope to see this recovery effect continue.

“We know from our own research that many viewers continue to be inspired to travel to filming destinations long after the film or television show’s release.”

Creating an other-worldly transformation in Perthshire was Star Wars: Andor, a prequel to Rogue One. The show is currently airing on Disney+.

Last year, Glen Tilt outside Blair Atholl was abuzz with Star Wars rumours as film crew showed up.

With Dundee settings, Traces returns for its second series. The city is home to world-leading forensic science research expertise that is an inspiration for the story.

Karen Pirie, the detective from Val McDermid’s book series, played by Lauren Lyle.

Meanwhile, crime drama Karen Pirie is based on the works of author Val McDermid is shown on STV.

Residents in Culross say they are overwhelmed by the number of visitors descending on the village.

Region attractive to film and TV productions

Andrew Parrott is convener of Perth and Kinross Council’s environment, infrastructure and economic development committee.

He said: “The region combines amazing locations and a warm welcome that is highly attractive to production.

“It contributes to raising the profile of Perthshire for tourism, investment and to help secure jobs.

“At this highly challenging time for everyone and with special challenges for tourism, screen is a vital way to keep promoting places and experiences.”

Dundee council coronavirus funding
Councillor Mark Flynn.

Dundee City Council’s development convener Mark Flynn said the region’s culture and ‘can do’ attitude helps create a thriving creative sector.

He said: “Dundee and the surrounding area continues to show the attractiveness of its many and diverse locations, from the globally famous to the unexpectedly appealing.

“We are confident that, with the support of our Tayscreen office, the region will continue to attract production of all types as the industry seeks to recover from the impacts of Covid-19 and responds to the economic challenges lying ahead.”

Editor's Picks