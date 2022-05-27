Can you spot Perthshire’s Glen Tilt in trailer for new Star Wars spin-off Andor?

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Eagle-eyed TV fans have spotted Perthshire’s Glen Tilt in a freshly released trailer for Star Wars offshoot Andor.

Locals hope the famous hiking route’s appearance in Disney Plus’ big-budget, world famous franchise will attract further visitors to the area and boost the local economy.

A large film crew set up in Glen Tilt, near Blair Atholl, in May last year.

But despite the crew shooting in a location fighter pilots once nicknamed ‘Star Wars alley’, the producers – either on site or at Disney HQ – refused to reveal details.

In fact, one crew member in the glen even quipped they were working on “the largest adult movie ever shot in Scotland”.

The filmmakers had sworn locals to secrecy too.

Glen Tilt transformed in Star Wars spin-off

But this week Disney dropped the teaser trailer for its forthcoming drama Andor.

And the 1m 54s video appears to show one of Perthshire’s most dramatic hikes in an entirely new light.

The short film features rebel warriors sprinting up hillsides alongside stunning aerial shots.

The trailer appears to show Glen Tilt recast as an alien world oppressed by the evil Galactic Empire.

Eye-catching silver birches on the banks of the River Tilt also appear to make an appearance in the short film.

Dune star Stellan Skarsgård and Harry Potter’s Fiona Shaw feature.

Unbranded signs peppered Blair Atholl during the shooting period last year with maps warning walkers and cyclists of the activity in the usually quiet stretch of glen.

At the time, Disney did not answer requests for comment when approached about the film crews.

Highland Perthshire SNP councillor Mike Williamson remembers the flurry of activity.

He said: “Having Glen Tilt showcased on this platform is simply tremendous.

“Not only will this give viewers around the world a taste of the beauty that Highland Perthshire has to offer, but will also promote tourism and future investment.”

Star Wars drama will ‘boost the economy’

His SNP colleague Pete Wishart, MP for Perth and North Perthshire, said businesses would capitalise on the exposure.

“It is fantastic to see Glen Tilt featuring in Andor, the latest series in the Star Wars franchise,” he said.

“To have the spectacle of Highland Perthshire displayed in such an iconic production will undoubtedly attract visitors to the area and boost the local economy.”

Other parts of the film appear to show Cruachan Power Station near Oban.

Locals also spotted film crews there at about the same time.

The 12-episode drama Andor is set before the iconic Star Wars: A New Hope, the film that started the worldwide phenomenon.

Streaming channel Disney Plus will release the show in full at the end of August.