A fisherman’s cat and a fox on the run: Friday’s news in pictures By John Post May 27 2022, 3.17pm [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Our picture editors bring you the best images of the day Netflix launch campaign for the release of Stranger Things 4 in Piazza Duomo, Milano, Italy. For the occasion, the centre of Milan has been decked out with activities reminiscent of the 1980s<br />Netflix Launch Campaign For The Release Of Stranger Things 4. Mairo Cinquetti/NurPhoto/Shutterstock As monsoon season looms over Manikganj district, Dhaka, Bangladesh the boat makers in the district have been very busy building boats which are widely used as vessels in rural areas during this season, Dhaka, Bangladesh. Mustasinur Rahman Alvi/Shutterstock A cascade of more than 4,300 woolly flowers draped from All Saints Church in Middleton Cheney, near Banbury, to celebrate the Platinum Jubilee. Residents spent months crocheting and knitting the 21m (70ft) yarn feature which is expected to stay on the church until July. Steve Parsons/PA Wire Jeff Goldblum attends a photocall for Jurassic World Dominion at Trafalgar Square, London. Ian West/PA Wire A crow chases a fox, who has dug up a bird carcass, outside the Old Bailey, central London. Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire A member of staff poses next to the ‘Lightness of Being’ by Chris Levine, as part of an exhibition at Sotheby’s, in London. The exhibition comes ahead of the Platinum Jubilee of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II marking 70 year on the throne. AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali Freight and holiday traffic queues at the Port of Dover in Kent. Gareth Fuller/PA Wire People relax with a book in deck chairs at the Hay Festival of Art and Literature in Powys, Wales. The festival will be running until next week and attracts authors from all over the world to take part in the event. Robert Melen/Shutterstock People walk past the screen in Piccadilly Circus as it displays a 7 day countdown to the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, featuring two photos of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth, in London. AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali A local fisherman rows his boat while teaching a kitten to go fishing on the Tapi River. Daily life with a local fisherman spending his retirement rescuing cats and teaching them to catch fish in the Ta Pi River in Surat Thani, Thailand. The fisherman currently homes 48 cats, teaching them to catch fish in Surat Thani, an area well-known for its dense jungle and mangroves teeming with agriculture endemic to the southern region of Thailand. Matt Hunt/Neato/Shutterstock Parrots and penguins: Thursday’s news in pictures Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier ‘Don’t call them Vikings – that’s like calling us English!’, says North East Piper Alpha man turned author Perth’s Bunker Golf Lounge put up for sale as owner’s health forces him to give up lifelong landlord dream Demi McMahon: Dundee singer on TV dating show, caring in Ninewells and Menzieshill’s best teachers Friday court round-up — Dog destroyed and cable cut claim