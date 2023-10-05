Jim Goodwin sets Tony Watt and Louis Moult target as Dundee United boss outlines ‘pleasing’ aspect of goal haul

Jim Goodwin reckons Louis Moult and Tony Watt can both hit double figures for Dundee United this term.

Watt broke his duck for the campaign in last weekend’s 4-1 hammering of Queen’s Park at Tannadice, bagging a clinical brace and notching an assist during a super all-round showing.

Moult, who is deemed “50/50” for Saturday’s mouth-watering visit to Raith Rovers, has already scored five times for United, with Watt largely operating in an attacking midfield role and seeing fewer clear-cut chances.

But Goodwin believes there is no reason why both of his star forwards cannot enjoy goal-laden campaigns.

“That (double figures) is the target we have given them both,” said Goodwin. “Tony and Louis are both Premiership level strikers and both want to get back to playing at the highest level.

“They should be contributing and scoring goals and, with the greatest of respect to the opposition, they are more than capable of that — providing we keep giving them the opportunities.

“We should be able to get these players three or four opportunities a game.”

Sharing the load

However, Goodwin insists he has been buoyed by the spread of goals around the United side, with no reliance on one man.

Left-back Scott McMann and Kai Fotheringham both got on the scoresheet last weekend, while Mathew Cudjoe, Kevin Holt, Craig Sibbald, Chris Mochrie and Declan Glass have all rippled the net this term.

🧙🏻‍♂️ A stunning solo effort from one of our finest homegrown talents This #SPFLTrust Trophy strike sees Declan Glass scoop the #DUFC x Tony Macaroni 𝐆𝐨𝐚𝐥 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐌𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐡 for September 🦁@DeclanGlass10 | @_TonyMacaroni pic.twitter.com/GYERBd0A5X — Dundee United FC (@dundeeunitedfc) October 4, 2023

“That has been one of the pleasing factors up to now; that we haven’t been relying on Louis Moult or Tony Watt,” continued Goodwin.

“The goals have been shared amongst the squad.

“I have been at clubs in the past where you have been reliant on a striker and if anything was to happen to them then you feel at a REAL disadvantage.”

Incentive

Meanwhile, Goodwin has labelled the upcoming showdown at Stark’s Park as United’s “biggest game of the season” as the Tangerines seek to defeat their nearest challengers at the summit of the Championship.

Rovers have won five of their last six league matches, are just a point behind United and boast tangible attacking threats through the likes of Dylan Easton, Callum Smith and Lewis Vaughan.

And Goodwin insists the Kirkcaldy club’s early form has come as no surprise.

“It is the biggest game of the season for us and Raith Rovers,” he added. “There is a huge incentive for both teams. We want to go there and extend the gap; they want to win the game and leapfrog us.

“It is no surprise that Raith are up there. They play some really good football and have a good young manager in Ian Murray.

“He has really kicked on and his recruitment has been excellent. They have some very good footballers in the forward area and it should make for a good game.”