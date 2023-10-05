Jim Goodwin sets Tony Watt and Louis Moult target as Dundee United boss outlines ‘pleasing’ aspect of goal haul

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jim Goodwin sets Tony Watt and Louis Moult target as Dundee United boss outlines ‘pleasing’ aspect of goal haul

The United boss reckons Watt and Moult can BOTH hit double-figures.

By Alan Temple
Tony Watt, left, and Louis Moult celebrate for Dundee United
Watt, left, and Moult celebrate. Image: SNS

Jim Goodwin reckons Louis Moult and Tony Watt can both hit double figures for Dundee United this term.

Watt broke his duck for the campaign in last weekend’s 4-1 hammering of Queen’s Park at Tannadice, bagging a clinical brace and notching an assist during a super all-round showing.

Moult, who is deemed “50/50” for Saturday’s mouth-watering visit to Raith Rovers, has already scored five times for United, with Watt largely operating in an attacking midfield role and seeing fewer clear-cut chances.

But Goodwin believes there is no reason why both of his star forwards cannot enjoy goal-laden campaigns.

Louis Moult celebrates his fifth Dundee United goal of the season
Louis Moult celebrates his fifth goal of the season. Image: SNS

“That (double figures) is the target we have given them both,” said Goodwin. “Tony and Louis are both Premiership level strikers and both want to get back to playing at the highest level.

“They should be contributing and scoring goals and, with the greatest of respect to the opposition, they are more than capable of that — providing we keep giving them the opportunities.

“We should be able to get these players three or four opportunities a game.”

Sharing the load

However, Goodwin insists he has been buoyed by the spread of goals around the United side, with no reliance on one man.

Left-back Scott McMann and Kai Fotheringham both got on the scoresheet last weekend, while Mathew Cudjoe, Kevin Holt, Craig Sibbald, Chris Mochrie and Declan Glass have all rippled the net this term.

“That has been one of the pleasing factors up to now; that we haven’t been relying on Louis Moult or Tony Watt,” continued Goodwin.

“The goals have been shared amongst the squad.

“I have been at clubs in the past where you have been reliant on a striker and if anything was to happen to them then you feel at a REAL disadvantage.”

Incentive

Meanwhile, Goodwin has labelled the upcoming showdown at Stark’s Park as United’s “biggest game of the season” as the Tangerines seek to defeat their nearest challengers at the summit of the Championship.

Rovers have won five of their last six league matches, are just a point behind United and boast tangible attacking threats through the likes of Dylan Easton, Callum Smith and Lewis Vaughan.

And Goodwin insists the Kirkcaldy club’s early form has come as no surprise.

Dylan Easton celebrates a goal for Raith Rovers
Dylan Easton was outstanding in Rovers’ last game against Ayr United. Image: SNS.

“It is the biggest game of the season for us and Raith Rovers,” he added. “There is a huge incentive for both teams. We want to go there and extend the gap; they want to win the game and leapfrog us.

“It is no surprise that Raith are up there. They play some really good football and have a good young manager in Ian Murray.

“He has really kicked on and his recruitment has been excellent. They have some very good footballers in the forward area and it should make for a good game.”

