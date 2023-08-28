Fears Perth and Kinross kids are using online shopping apps to buy vapes and alcohol

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Fears Perth and Kinross kids are using online shopping apps to buy vapes and alcohol

Police have warned youngsters in Perth and Kinross could be bypassing licensing rules to buy age-restricted products

By Kathryn Anderson
Hand holding disposable vapes.
Can online shopping apps put vapes in the hands of underage children? Image: Laura Young

Concerns have been raised about underage youngsters using online grocery apps to buy vapes and alcohol in Perth and Kinross.

It is illegal for a retailer to sell vaping products and/or alcohol to anyone under 18.

But police fear children could use the apps to have vapes and other age restricted products delivered to their doors.

The issue was raised by Police Scotland at a meeting of Perth and Kinross Licensing Board.

Among the items on the agenda was an application for a provisional premises licence for a new Premier store at 83-85 High Street, Kinross.

The board was told of plans for home deliveries to be made to customers using the Snappy Shopper app.

Snappy Shopper van with company logo
Snappy shopper delivers from local stores. Image: Snappy Shopper.

Police Scotland said it was satisfied with the application being approved, as long as drivers carry a copy of their personal licence or their training record.

This was agreed by the board and the application was unanimously approved.

But the force also raised concerns over the potential for children to buy vapes and other age-restricted products using the apps.

Firm insists it has ‘robust’ measures to prevent underage users buying vapes

Licensing Officer, Sergeant James Gordon said: “We are aware of people who use the internet to sell alcohol and vape products.

“We will work with our partners to carry out enquiries to ensure that legislative standards are complied with.”

someone holding an armful of bottles and cans of beer and cider
Police fear youngsters may be using apps to buy vapes and alcohol.

A spokesperson for Snappy Shopper insisted the company had “robust” measures in place.

The spokesman said: “Our platform has implemented robust measures to ensure diligent age verification by the drivers.

“Our system meticulously tracks all transactions involving age-restricted products conducted through our app. This includes recording the entire chain of the transaction, the form of identification presented, and the date of birth verified by the driver.

“With each driver working with a specific store, it provides a clear process for handling the return of and refusal of age-restricted products. This ensures that such items are managed efficiently and within regulatory guidelines.”

A Perth and Kinross Council spokesperson said trading standards teams carried out periodic checks on premises and responded to any intelligence suggesting underage sales may be taking place.

 

