Fears Perth and Kinross kids are using online shopping apps to buy vapes and alcohol

Concerns have been raised about underage youngsters using online grocery apps to buy vapes and alcohol in Perth and Kinross.

It is illegal for a retailer to sell vaping products and/or alcohol to anyone under 18.

But police fear children could use the apps to have vapes and other age restricted products delivered to their doors.

The issue was raised by Police Scotland at a meeting of Perth and Kinross Licensing Board.

Among the items on the agenda was an application for a provisional premises licence for a new Premier store at 83-85 High Street, Kinross.

The board was told of plans for home deliveries to be made to customers using the Snappy Shopper app.

Police Scotland said it was satisfied with the application being approved, as long as drivers carry a copy of their personal licence or their training record.

This was agreed by the board and the application was unanimously approved.

But the force also raised concerns over the potential for children to buy vapes and other age-restricted products using the apps.

Firm insists it has ‘robust’ measures to prevent underage users buying vapes

Licensing Officer, Sergeant James Gordon said: “We are aware of people who use the internet to sell alcohol and vape products.

“We will work with our partners to carry out enquiries to ensure that legislative standards are complied with.”

A spokesperson for Snappy Shopper insisted the company had “robust” measures in place.

The spokesman said: “Our platform has implemented robust measures to ensure diligent age verification by the drivers.

“Our system meticulously tracks all transactions involving age-restricted products conducted through our app. This includes recording the entire chain of the transaction, the form of identification presented, and the date of birth verified by the driver.

“With each driver working with a specific store, it provides a clear process for handling the return of and refusal of age-restricted products. This ensures that such items are managed efficiently and within regulatory guidelines.”

A Perth and Kinross Council spokesperson said trading standards teams carried out periodic checks on premises and responded to any intelligence suggesting underage sales may be taking place.