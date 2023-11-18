Search for missing man, 50, last seen in Forfar

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Search for missing man, 50, last seen in Forfar

Kevin Raitt was last seen on Friday morning.

By Andrew Robson
Kevin Raitt Missing Person Forfar 50
Kevin Raitt, 50, was last seen in the Forfar area on Friday. Image: Supplied

A search is underway for a missing 50-year-old man who was last seen in Forfar.

Kevin Raitt was last seen in Helen Street in the Angus town at 6:50am on Friday.

He is believed to be driving a white BMW X1 with registration plate KR14 TTT.

Officers describe Kevin as 5ft 8”, of stocky build and with a shaved head.

He was last seen wearing a bright blue jacket with blue jeans while carrying a small rucksack.

Police believe Kevin may have travelled to the Scottish Borders.

Police appeal for missing 50-year-old

Sergeant Gavin Harris of Montrose Police Station said: “Police along with Kevin’s family are becoming increasingly concerned for his welfare.

“We believed Kevin may have travelled south and east to the Scottish Borders.

“Anyone who thinks they may have seen his white BMW X1 to please come forward.

“We would also urge Kevin to please get in touch with someone to confirm he is safe, he’s not in any trouble but we need to know that he is ok.”

Anyone with information on Kevin’s whereabouts is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 2716 of Friday November 17.

