Search for missing man, 50, last seen in Forfar

A search is underway for a missing 50-year-old man who was last seen in Forfar.

Kevin Raitt was last seen in Helen Street in the Angus town at 6:50am on Friday.

He is believed to be driving a white BMW X1 with registration plate KR14 TTT.

Officers describe Kevin as 5ft 8”, of stocky build and with a shaved head.

He was last seen wearing a bright blue jacket with blue jeans while carrying a small rucksack.

Police believe Kevin may have travelled to the Scottish Borders.

Police appeal for missing 50-year-old

Sergeant Gavin Harris of Montrose Police Station said: “Police along with Kevin’s family are becoming increasingly concerned for his welfare.

“We believed Kevin may have travelled south and east to the Scottish Borders.

“Anyone who thinks they may have seen his white BMW X1 to please come forward.

“We would also urge Kevin to please get in touch with someone to confirm he is safe, he’s not in any trouble but we need to know that he is ok.”

Anyone with information on Kevin’s whereabouts is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 2716 of Friday November 17.