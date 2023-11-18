Dundee ‘unexplained’ death – man named

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee ‘unexplained’ death – man named

The 50 year-old whose body was discovered at a house in the Charleston area of the city on Monday has been named as Desmond McGreevy

By Lindsey Hamilton
police Charleston Dundee
Police have erected a blue tent outside a house in Brownhill Road, Charleston, Dundee. Image: Kieran Webster

A 50-year-old whose body was discovered at a house in Dundee on Monday night has been named locally as Desmond McGreevy.

Mr McGreevy’s death remains unexplained. Police were still at the property in Brownhills Road in the Charleston area on Friday, four days after the discovery.

A small blue tent has been erected in the garden of the house.

Mr McGreevy’s wife, Janine, told The Courier that she did not wish to comment.

She added: “As you can appreciate this is a difficult time for us and is a very personal situation.”

Residents have told of significant police activity in the area throughout this week.

Police at Charleston house for days as ‘unexplained’ death probe continues

One neighbour told The Courier: “There’s been police standing over there since Monday.

“My partner saw an ambulance and police cars (on Monday).

“Then on Tuesday night after work, I saw police at the back door. CID have been in the house.

Police in Brownhill Road, Charleston
Police outside a property in Brownhill Road. Image: Kieran Webster

“We’ve seen a small tent at the back door and police have been standing at the back door since Monday.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Police were called to a property in the Brownhill Road area of Dundee, following the sudden death of a 50-year-old man around 9.30pm on Monday.

“Inquiries are ongoing into the death which is currently being treated as unexplained.”

