Dundee ‘unexplained’ death – man named

A 50-year-old whose body was discovered at a house in Dundee on Monday night has been named locally as Desmond McGreevy.

Mr McGreevy’s death remains unexplained. Police were still at the property in Brownhills Road in the Charleston area on Friday, four days after the discovery.

A small blue tent has been erected in the garden of the house.

Mr McGreevy’s wife, Janine, told The Courier that she did not wish to comment.

She added: “As you can appreciate this is a difficult time for us and is a very personal situation.”

Residents have told of significant police activity in the area throughout this week.

Police at Charleston house for days as ‘unexplained’ death probe continues

One neighbour told The Courier: “There’s been police standing over there since Monday.

“My partner saw an ambulance and police cars (on Monday).

“Then on Tuesday night after work, I saw police at the back door. CID have been in the house.

“We’ve seen a small tent at the back door and police have been standing at the back door since Monday.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Police were called to a property in the Brownhill Road area of Dundee, following the sudden death of a 50-year-old man around 9.30pm on Monday.

“Inquiries are ongoing into the death which is currently being treated as unexplained.”