Brechin community group hoping to bring festive cheer with Christmas lights switch-on

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Brechin community group hoping to bring festive cheer with Christmas lights switch-on

It comes as comic Jim Smith announced he will begin the town's festive celebrations.

By Andrew Robson
Bravo Brechin Christmas lights switch on
Brechin residents take part in a Christmas lights turn-on event held on the High Street. Image: DC Thomson

A community group in Brechin are hoping to lift the spirits of the town with their Christmas lights switch-on.

Bravo Brechin, which runs several events in the Angus town, want to bring festive cheer to locals at their Christmas lights switch-on.

The group believe the event is more important than ever before – as Brechin continues to recover from Storm Babet.

Interim chair Gemma Pitkethly said: “The switch-on is a great occasion which really brings everyone together.

“We wanted to really bring some festive cheer to the town at such a difficult time.”

‘Hilarious’ comic Jim Smith to turn on Brechin’s Christmas lights

Farmer and comedian Jim Smith previously announced he would be turning the town’s Christmas lights on.

Gemma and the team are delighted to have the Perthshire-based comic onboard.

She said: “I reached out to Jim because we all find him absolutely hilarious.

“We’re always sharing his videos in our group chat.

“We’re delighted to have him on board and hope the event as a whole can brighten spirits over the festive period. ”

Farmer and comic Jim Smith will turn on Brechin Christmas lights
Farmer and comic Jim Smith. Image: Steve MacDougall / DC Thomson

The group will be raising money for flood charities as well as new lights and a sleigh at the switch-on.

Gemma said: “We lost quite a bit of stock in Storm Babet – including our sleigh.

“This year we’ve managed to kindly borrow Arbroath’s but the hope is we can rebuild our own for 2024.

“We also want to give back what we can to the community, with many still homeless since the floods.”

Bravo Brechin thanks volunteers for making switch-on possible

Gemma – alongside Holly Milne, Lousie Duncan, Karen Mitchell and Ann Ross – has gone to great lengths to organise this year’s switch-on.

The 35-year-old said: “There’s only the five of us and we’ve all been working extremely hard to make this possible – including several early starts.

“But the messages we get after the events we run are what makes it worth it.”

“Some people think the council are in charge of the Christmas lights – but is just a group of keen volunteers and local businesses that make it possible.”

The turn-on will be part of an event held at St Ninian’s Square on Sunday, November 26.

The event will run from 12pm to 4.30pm with stalls set up around the square.

More from Angus & The Mearns

Kevin Raitt Missing Person Forfar 50
Search for missing man, 50, last seen in Forfar
Carolyn Siddalls, Helen McDiarmid and Jill Kerr with copies of the The Lighthouse Boy. Image: Paul Reid
Lighthouse Boy story brings Bell Rock to life for latest generation of young Arbroath…
A public consultation on the future of Monikie and Crombie has just ended. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Angus country parks public consultation branded 'nonsense' after secret 60-page dossier reveals Monikie and…
7
Storm Babet, Brechin. Image: Paul Reid
Storm Babet: More than 70 Brechin residents still homeless
The Marina in Arbroath is for sale. Image: Graham and Sibbald
New owner sought for 'beloved' Arbroath fish and chip shop
Alastair Allan has died aged 91 in Forfar. He celebrated his 90th birthday with wife Anne in Forfar in March 2022.
'Officer and a gentleman': Retired RAF recruiter and Dundee English teacher Alastair Allan of…
Garry Myles. Image: Facebook.
Dundee dad stole six cars in Tayside and Fife crime spree and glassed love…
Almost £20,000 of annual Angus fees were due after the October deadline. Image: DC Thomson
Angus pubs and clubs which fail to pay annual fees face fines
Work at Montrose seafront has been ongoing since the end of last month. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
1,200 TONNES of rock used to shore up storm-hit Montrose seafront
Youngsters enjoying the christmas lights switch on event in Dundee west end.
18 Christmas lights switch-on events in Tayside and Fife