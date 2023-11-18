Brechin community group hoping to bring festive cheer with Christmas lights switch-on

A community group in Brechin are hoping to lift the spirits of the town with their Christmas lights switch-on.

Bravo Brechin, which runs several events in the Angus town, want to bring festive cheer to locals at their Christmas lights switch-on.

The group believe the event is more important than ever before – as Brechin continues to recover from Storm Babet.

Interim chair Gemma Pitkethly said: “The switch-on is a great occasion which really brings everyone together.

“We wanted to really bring some festive cheer to the town at such a difficult time.”

‘Hilarious’ comic Jim Smith to turn on Brechin’s Christmas lights

Farmer and comedian Jim Smith previously announced he would be turning the town’s Christmas lights on.

Gemma and the team are delighted to have the Perthshire-based comic onboard.

She said: “I reached out to Jim because we all find him absolutely hilarious.

“We’re always sharing his videos in our group chat.

“We’re delighted to have him on board and hope the event as a whole can brighten spirits over the festive period. ”

The group will be raising money for flood charities as well as new lights and a sleigh at the switch-on.

Gemma said: “We lost quite a bit of stock in Storm Babet – including our sleigh.

“This year we’ve managed to kindly borrow Arbroath’s but the hope is we can rebuild our own for 2024.

“We also want to give back what we can to the community, with many still homeless since the floods.”

Bravo Brechin thanks volunteers for making switch-on possible

Gemma – alongside Holly Milne, Lousie Duncan, Karen Mitchell and Ann Ross – has gone to great lengths to organise this year’s switch-on.

The 35-year-old said: “There’s only the five of us and we’ve all been working extremely hard to make this possible – including several early starts.

“But the messages we get after the events we run are what makes it worth it.”

“Some people think the council are in charge of the Christmas lights – but is just a group of keen volunteers and local businesses that make it possible.”

The turn-on will be part of an event held at St Ninian’s Square on Sunday, November 26.

The event will run from 12pm to 4.30pm with stalls set up around the square.