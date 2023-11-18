Male pedestrian hit by car outside V&A in Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Male pedestrian hit by car outside V&A in Dundee

Emergency services were called to the scene.

By Andrew Robson
Emergency services outside the V&A in Dundee after pedestrian hit by car
Emergency services outside the V&A in Dundee. Image: Supplied

A male pedestrian was hit by a car outside the V&A in Dundee.

Emergency services were called to Riverside Drive on Friday evening.

An ambulance arrived at the scene alongside several police vehicles as the road was partially blocked just after 7.30pm.

The condition of the pedestrian is currently unknown, but there is no suggestion he has died.

An eyewitness said: “I looked across at the V&A and the next thing I know someone got hit by a car.

“I couldn’t believe it.

“I was watching them cross the road then they were flat out in the middle of it.

“The first thing I did was phone the emergency services as it looked quite serious.

“I really hope they’re okay.”

Police inquiry continues after pedestrian struck by car in Dundee

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Around 7.30pm police were called to a report of a male pedestrian being struck by a car in Riverside Drive.

“Emergency services attended and inquiries are continuing.”

The Scottish Ambulance Service has been contacted for comment.

