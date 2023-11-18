Male pedestrian hit by car outside V&A in Dundee

A male pedestrian was hit by a car outside the V&A in Dundee.

Emergency services were called to Riverside Drive on Friday evening.

An ambulance arrived at the scene alongside several police vehicles as the road was partially blocked just after 7.30pm.

The condition of the pedestrian is currently unknown, but there is no suggestion he has died.

An eyewitness said: “I looked across at the V&A and the next thing I know someone got hit by a car.

“I couldn’t believe it.

“I was watching them cross the road then they were flat out in the middle of it.

“The first thing I did was phone the emergency services as it looked quite serious.

“I really hope they’re okay.”

Police inquiry continues after pedestrian struck by car in Dundee

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Around 7.30pm police were called to a report of a male pedestrian being struck by a car in Riverside Drive.

“Emergency services attended and inquiries are continuing.”

The Scottish Ambulance Service has been contacted for comment.